Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has admitted that he was disappointed with all aspects of his team's performance during the 2-1 defeat to Sunderland.

Alejandro Garnacho had put the Blues into an early lead in Saturday's Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge, only for the home side to fail to build on that advantage.

Wilson Isidor deservedly equalised for Sunderland midway through the first half and it appeared that the teams would settle on a share of the spoils.

However, in the third minute of added-on time, the Black Cats defied a two-on-one scenario against them for Chemsdine Talbi to be teed up to slot home the winner, sending the travelling fans behind the goal into ecstasy.

As a result, it is Sunderland who move into second position in the Premier League table, with Chelsea left ruing a missed opportunity and at risk of dropping down into mid-table by the end of the weekend.

Maresca frustrated with Chelsea defeat

Speaking at a press conference, Maresca struggled to find any positives from his team's display after they failed to create many notable chances and defended poorly for Sunderland's winner.

The Italian said: "I think in general we were not good enough. When you are not good enough in the Premier League, we know that the consequence can be the bad one. The second goal we conceded, I said already many times, when you are not able to win, it's important that you don't lose.

"But even with that, it's not a transition because a transition when you are open or it's 1v1, it's just one long ball in behind. We are 2v1 with the two central defenders and we didn't defend properly.

"The first goal came from a throw. Again, it's difficult to deal because they bring six, seven, eight players inside the box, so it's difficult. But overall, I think we were not good enough."

When reflecting on the lack of quality in the final third, he added: "Lack of creativity. We didn't create a lot, apart from the goal probably. And we struggled.

"Also, I think, you know, we need to perform. We need our players to perform 100%. And even with 1-0, we lost some duels, we lost some second balls. And against this team, you need to win that."

What next for Chelsea?

If results go against Chelsea on Sunday, they are at risk of ending the weekend in 10th position ahead of the away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday.

Before that, Chelsea travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for their EFL Cup fourth tie on Wednesday night, Maresca likely to take the opportunity to rest players for the fixture at Molineux.

