General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Victor Moses: 'Criticism makes Chelsea stronger'

Moses: 'Criticism makes Chelsea stronger'
© SilverHub
Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses insists that the squad still believes that they can challenge for the title this season despite sitting nine points adrift of Man City.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 23:01 UK

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has insisted that the mood in the camp is still good despite the team coming in for criticism at times this season.

Chelsea stormed to the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion with 30 wins last season, but their defence has got off to a shaky start and the champions already find themselves nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City after 11 games.

The Blues' form has been such that even manager Antonio Conte's future has come under scrutiny, but Moses is confident that they can recover to push City all the way in the title race.

"I think we have done well. We as a team, whatever happens, we stick together and do the best we can. I think people have been a bit too harsh but we don't need to think about that or concentrate on what people have been saying. These criticisms are the kinds of things that makes a player stronger," he told Goal.

"We know we just need to believe in ourselves and prove them wrong then win as many games as we can. We are 100% together. We are like brothers here. Even after losing to Roma, we believe in ourselves collectively and individually. We just take each game as it comes. We beat Manchester United in our last match and now everyone is saying we're the best. Football is like this.

"Why can't we compete with City, United or any other club? Our players are good enough to compete with anyone. We have a lot of games to go so you can't tell who's going to win the league. We are nine points from Man City but we believe in ourselves and we believe that something can happen further down the line and that we will find ourselves back at the top. We still believe in ourselves and in the manager we have got so we will keep working hard and see where it takes us."

Chelsea are back in action against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, when they will look to make it four Premier League wins in a row.

Willian celebrates scoring the Blues' first during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Willian: 'We will fight to retain title'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Victor Moses, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
 Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Chelsea 'to sell Willian to fund move for Lucas Moura'
 Italy's coach Antonio Conte follows the action during the UEFA Euro 2016 Group H qualifying football match Norway vs Italy on September 9, 2014
Report: Antonio Conte targeted to revive Italian football
Moses: 'Criticism makes Chelsea stronger'Willian: 'We will fight to retain title'Real Madrid interested in £89m BelottiPreview: West Brom vs. ChelseaAC Milan 'lining up January Willian move'
Willian questions Loftus-Cheek loan moveMourinho doubts English success in CLMourinho slams England treatment of JonesValencia 'eyeing Sandro Ramirez swoop'Father: 'Mourinho held Loftus-Cheek back'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 