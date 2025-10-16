Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has 'doubts' over Chelsea future amid interest from Serie A giants

Maresca move? Chelsea boss 'doubts' Stamford Bridge future amid Serie A interest
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus, who are big admirers of the 45-year-old.

After seven matches of the Premier League term, Maresca's men are sitting seventh in the top-flight table, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Building back up towards former glories following a challenging start domestically during the 2020s, the Blues are expected by some to mount an outside push for the title this term.

Since joining the Stamford Bridge club over the summer of 2024, Maresca has managed 74 competitive Chelsea matches, winning on 46 occasions.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca during his side's match against Liverpool, on October 4, 2025

Chelsea boss Maresca wanted by Juventus?

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea head coach Maresca could be saying goodbye to Stamford Bridge at some point in the near future.

The report claims that the 45-year-old was not content with the Blues' summer signings, despite a significant influx of new arrivals during the off-season.

It is understood that Maresca feels that Chelsea are still a few top-quality additions away from truly competing for the Premier League crown.

In the background, it is believed that Juventus are becoming increasingly impressed by the work ethic and management of the Italian.

In fact, it is said that the Serie A giants would consider Maresca for the coaching gig at Juventus Stadium should they decide on a change of manager.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca on May 28, 2025

Maresca's first Chelsea season

Maresca has enjoyed a trophy-laden start to life with Chelsea, although that has not been enough to silence rumours surrounding his future.

The former Leicester City boss guided the Blues to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League, securing automatic Champions League qualification.

There was also silverware in the campaign for Chelsea, who lifted the Conference League before winning the expanded Club World Cup in July.

Carter White

