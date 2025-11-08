Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers announce their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has decided to hand a start to Liam Delap for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

At the end of last month, Delap was sent off against Wolves 25 minutes into his return from a hamstring injury, but the Englishman is given a chance to redeem himself versus the same opposition.

Maresca has made a total of eight alterations from Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Qarabag FK in the Champions League with only Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro retaining their spots in the team.

Pedro Neto is passed fit to start against his former club with Alejandro Garnacho getting the nod on the opposite flank.

The back four and central midfield positions are the same from the 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend aside from Reece James dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Estevao Willian is kept in reserve after 90 minutes in midweek, while Josh Acheampong and Marc Guiu will hope for opportunities after a lack of game time over the past two matches.

Wolves make four changes for Chelsea game ahead of Rob Edwards arrival

Meanwhile, interim Wolves head coach James Collins has made four alterations from the 3-0 defeat to Fulham last weekend.

Although Rob Edwards is on the brink of leaving Middlesbrough for Molineux, Collins will oversee matters at Stamford Bridge.

Most notably, Andre and Joao Gomes have been recalled in the centre of midfield, while Jackson Tchatchoua and Hwang Hee-chan have also been named in the first XI.

Ki-Jana Hoever, the suspended Emmanuel Agbadou, Marshall Munetsi and Jhon Arias are the quartet to miss out.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Hato, Acheampong, James, Santos, Gittens, Estevao, Guiu

Wolves XI: Johnstone; S.Bueno, Krejci, Toti; Tchatchoua, Andre, Gomes, H.Bueno; Bellegarde, Hwang; Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, Munetsi, Wolfe, Arias, Arokodare, Mosquera, Chirewa, Hoever, Mane

