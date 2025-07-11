Ahead of Sunday's Club World Cup final, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Two of Europe's top teams across the past couple of decades, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will clash in New Jersey for Sunday's 2025 Club World Cup final.

Having both made it through with five wins from six, a contest between the big-spenders will decide who becomes global champions.

Here, Sports Mole takes a close look at the clubs' head-to-head record and past meetings.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 8

Chelsea wins: 1

Draws: 4

Chelsea wins: 3

Since their first meeting in a 2012 pre-season friendly, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have fought out several battles on the European stage, with PSG generally coming out on top.

The pair were pitched together in successive Champions League campaigns from 2014 to 2016, with the first tie going Chelsea's way on away goals.

The English side ultimately went through to the quarter-finals despite losing the first leg 3-1 in France, where Javier Pastore's late strike seemed to have put PSG in charge. Six days later in London, the Blues bit back, winning 2-0 on the night as Demba Ba's 87th-minute finish secured their place in the semis.

Jose Mourinho was still in charge for another clash in early 2015, when Chelsea appeared to have an edge following a 1-1 draw at Parc des Princes; however, they could only draw 2-2 back at Stamford Bridge despite PSG going down to 10 men.

Never far from controversy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off during the first half, but that did not stop Les Parisiens forcing extra time through a late David Luiz goal - of course, the Brazilian would later spend three years at Chelsea. Against the odds, Eden Hazard's penalty was then cancelled out by another future Blue, Thiago Silva, as PSG progressed via the now defunct away-goals rule.

Following the teams' next clash in a pre-season tournament ahead of the 2015-16 campaign - which saw Ibrahimovic open the scoring - they met once again in the final stages of Europe's top tournament just a few months later.

This time, PSG swept through by winning both legs, as 'King Zlatan' found the net home and away: Edinson Cavani and Adrien Rabiot were also on target, taking Laurent Blanc's team through 4-2 on aggregate.

Now, almost a decade on, they will convene in New Jersey for the 2025 Club World Cup final, with global glory at stake.

Last eight meetings

March 9, 2016: Chelsea 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Last 16 Second Leg)

February 16, 2016: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Chelsea (Champions League Last 16 First Leg)

July 25, 2015: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1P Chelsea (Champions Cup tournament)

March 11, 2015: Chelsea 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Last 16 Second Leg)

February 17, 2015: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Chelsea (Champions League Last 16 First Leg)

April 8, 2014: Chelsea 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Quarter-Finals Second Leg)

April 2, 2014: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Chelsea (Champions League Quarter-Finals First Leg)

July 23, 2012: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Chelsea (World Football Challenge)