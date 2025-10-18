Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo posted a cryptic message on social media, but Chelsea are not reportedly planning to let him go anytime soon.

Moises Caicedo has recently changed his agent, but Chelsea reportedly have no fears about losing him.

The Ecuador international moved to Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 for the then British record of £115m, and has become one of the key players for them after a slow start.

After playing a key role for Enzo Maresca's side last season, helping the Blues win the Conference League and Club World Cup, Caicedo has started the new campaign strongly, scoring three goals in seven appearances.

The 23-year-old is seen as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League at the moment, alongside Ryan Gravenberch, Declan Rice, and Sandro Tonali, to name a few, and Chelsea do not want to lose him.

Caicedo changed his agent

The Blues midfielder posted a cryptic statement on social media, saying he has parted ways with Manuel Sierra, whose Football Division Worldwide company is now part of AS1.

The midfielder is also not represented by Ali Barat, and solicitor Chris Farnell stated that Caicedo has now appointed people whom he can trust.

According to a report from talkSPORT, there is no rift between Caicedo and his former representatives, but the midfielder now wants to be represented by family members.

The former Brighton star has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Caicedo is presently not thinking about leaving Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not looking to part ways either

Caicedo has a contract at Chelsea until 2031, with an option for a further year, and the Blues are under no pressure over his future.

It has been suggested that Chelsea officials are prepared to hold negotiations over improved terms for Caicedo, and after a splendid 2024-25 campaign, he deserves a better deal.

Caicedo reportedly earns in excess of £150,000 per week, and he is already one of the top earners at the club. However, the club is more than willing to improve his wages, mainly based on performance-related factors.

Having said that, given the length of his contract at the club, there is no guarantee that Caicedo will be offered a new contract.