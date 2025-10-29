Chelsea defender Malo Gusto could be offered a new deal at the club after his impressive performance this season so far, amid interest from Juventus.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to offer a new contract to Malo Gusto after his impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer window, but the deal never materialised.

Gusto is still behind Reece James in the battle for the right-back spot, but Enzo Maresca has put considerable faith in him.

The Frenchman has started seven of his 10 competitive appearances this season, and has showcased his versatility by playing in central midfield as well.

Gusto has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2030, but according to RMCSport, the Blues are keen to extend his contract shortly.

Chelsea impressed by Malo Gusto’s performance

The report claims that the new contract will see the defender receive a significant pay rise, which, in a way, reflects how highly the club values him.

With more game time, his confidence increases, positively impacting his performances, which have impressed everyone at Chelsea.

The defender has earned the trust of Maresca’s coaching staff, and the player and the club are already in talks to extend his contract.

Gusto is happy at the London club and is expected to commit for a longer period.

Malo Gusto contract news will come as blow for Juventus

The Old Lady are currently looking to recruit a new head coach after sacking Igor Tudor following a poor run of form.

The Bianconeri have been drawing up plans for the upcoming transfer windows, and they have reportedly earmarked Gusto as a potential target.

It has been reported that Juventus would be willing to table a €50m (£44m) offer for the defender, who they see as an ideal right-back option for the next season.

Chelsea are not only under no pressure to sell him, but their decision to offer him a new contract would come as a blow to Juventus’s transfer plans.