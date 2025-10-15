Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca learns whether he will serve a touchline ban for his goal celebrations against Liverpool before the October international break.

The Football Association has announced their punishment for Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca after his behaviour during the Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

On October 4, Chelsea produced one of their best performances in months to record a 2-1 victory over the then-Premier League leaders.

Estevao Willian netted a dramatic 95th-minute winner that sparked pandemonium at Stamford Bridge as the Blues prevented their opponents from retaining a stranglehold of top spot.

However, that goal came at a cost for Maresca, who was sent off in the aftermath of the Brazilian's goal after deciding to sprint down the touchline and celebrate with his players and the club's fans.

Maresca has since insisted that the show of emotion was 'worth it', citing that Chelsea had not netted a last-gap decisive goal during his tenure.

Football Association announces Maresca punishment

Despite having no regrets over the incident, Maresca has still been punished by the FA, most notably through a one-match touchline ban.

A statement read: "Enzo Maresca has been given a one-match touchline ban £8,000 fine for misconduct during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday 4 October.

"It was alleged that he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour during the fixture, which led to his dismissal around the 96th minute.

"Enzo Maresca subsequently admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty".

Maresca had already been cautioned during the first half after Alejandro Garnacho was accused by the Liverpool backroom staff of diving to try to win a penalty.

What are the consequences?

As a result of his punishment, Maresca will be forced to watch Saturday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest from the City Ground stands.

Assistant coach Willy Caballero is expected to temporarily take over the reins in the dugout.

Maresca will make his return to the touchline for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Ajax.

