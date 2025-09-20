Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk reportedly contemplates a career change amidst a provisional ban from football.





Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is reportedly contemplating a significant career transition following the receipt of a formal charge from the Football Association.

The Ukrainian winger was temporarily suspended last year after testing positive for the prohibited performance-enhancing substance meldonium.

The FA officially filed charges against him in June, and an ongoing investigation is ongoing to determine the length of any suspension.

Given the development, the winger could face a ban of up to four years from football, leading him to consider alternative career opportunities.

Chelsea’s Mudryk considers career change

According to a report in the Spanish outlet Marca, via football.london, the 24-year-old has set his sights on competing as a sprinter for Ukraine at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The report also mentioned that he has been training with former Olympians in an effort to make the reported career switch.

However, to achieve this goal, Mudryk would need to meet World Athletics' minimum standards and pass the Ukrainian national trials in 2027, before he can compete in Los Angeles.

Mudryk’s aspiration to pursue a career as a sprinter is perhaps unsurprising considering his explosive speed, which constitutes one of his most significant assets in football.

How did Mudryk fare at Chelsea?

Despite a promising debut against Liverpool in January 2023, Mudryk never truly shone at Chelsea after completing a €70 million (£62 million) transfer, potentially rising to €100 million (£89 million) in add-ons.

Although the winger showed glimpses with his pace and ball striking, his inexperience in playing high-level football typically hampered any positive spell.

Due to the pressures of the Chelsea environment, the Blues’ head coaches were compelled to drop him for players considered more reliable, leading to a significant decline in his confidence.

Mudryk has scored five Premier League goals in 53 appearances for Chelsea, while adding five more in 73 matches, bringing his total to 10 goals for the Blues.