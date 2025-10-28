Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca seemingly decides to include at least two of the club's hottest academy prospects in his squad for Wednesday's EFL Cup tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues head into the EFL Cup fourth round tie at Molineux looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League last weekend.

During Tuesday's press conference, Maresca admitted that he would rotate his squad and even namechecked as many as three players who he could rest.

While Chelsea's first-team squad has enough depth that the Italian could call upon his backup members, there are potential opportunities for some of the younger crop.

Supporters have, in theory, being provided with a clue as to who may be selected on Wednesday night from the starting lineup named for Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie at Walsall.

Mheuka in line for Chelsea chance?

Of the players to miss out on an outing against the League One club on Tuesday, Shim Mheuka is the most notable absentee.

The 18-year-old played 20 minutes against Lincoln City in the previous round, but he has also netted nine goals in as many appearances in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League.

Defender Genesis Antwi has also been left out of the squad despite completing the 90 minutes in a 2-1 win over Arsenal in Premier League on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old midfielder Reggie Walsh has only been selected on the substitutes' bench for the Walsall game.

Walsh has already accumulated 25 minutes of game time across two outings in the EFL Cup and Champions League this season, making it likely that he will remain in the West Midlands with the senior group if he is not used against Walsall.

Other starlets such as Ryan Kavuma-McQueen may have been considered had they not been selected for England Under-17s, who are preparing for the upcoming World Cup.

