Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has suggested that Romeo Lavia is in line to earn game time against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The Blues head into the final game of a busy seven-match stretch looking to close the seven-point gap on the Premier League leaders.

Given Dario Essugo's long-term thigh injury, Maresca has been required to use Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez more regularly than he would have liked, Andrey Santos also in line to miss a second successive game this weekend.

Lavia has been provided with just 11 minutes this season after needing time to recover from a muscle injury sustained during the summer, and the Belgian remained as an unused substitute against Benfica on Tuesday night.

However, replying to a question from journalist Bobby Vincent on Friday, Maresca hinted that Lavia will be used against Liverpool.

Maresca provides Lavia update

The Italian has indicated that Lavia will follow a similar plan used with Reece James and Wesley Fofana, who were gradually reintroduced back into the fold after their own long-term injuries.

Maresca said: “Romeo is ready to play. With Romeo, we are trying to do exactly the same that we have done with Wes and with Reece.

"Now we are in a much better position for both of them. Unfortunately, at this moment, Wes is out, but not for any physical problem. It's just for the concussion against Lincoln (City).

“The target with Romeo is that we can help him and we can bring him in the same condition as Wes and Reece, where they can play games.

"As you can see now, Reece is playing more games without problems. Hopefully, we can do the same with Romeo.”

Will Lavia start against Liverpool?

With Chelsea having issues in the number 10 role, it is plausible that Fernandez could be used in that position against Liverpool.

However, either James or Lavia would be required to play alongside Caicedo in the engine room, the former having been rested for the majority of the Benfica match before his late introduction as a substitute.

Lavia appears most likely to be introduced as a second-half substitute. At this point in time, the 21-year-old will not be risked with any game time more than an hour.

Since his arrival in 2023, Lavia has never completed 90 minutes for Chelsea, and his latest issue came after his fourth consecutive appearance in the Club World Cup when he played 86 minutes versus Benfica.

