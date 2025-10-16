Chelsea reportedly receive a quadruple injury boost ahead of their return to action with a Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea have allegedly been provided with a quadruple injury boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Despite having built momentum with wins over Benfica and Liverpool, Enzo Maresca would have been content with the October international break occurring when it did.

As well as being able to rest players who were not selected by their nations, other star men had their game time managed for varying reasons.

However, ahead of the trip to the City Ground, there have been an array of players who have been dealing with fitness issues, some more severe than others.

According to BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, though, as many as four players are in line to be available for the fixture in the East Midlands.

Which Chelsea players should be fit for Nottingham Forest fixture?

The report suggests that Reece James was only left out of the England squad due to tiredness, rather than any specific fitness matter.

Although there had been reports of Enzo Fernandez dealing with swelling of his knee, his absence from Argentina's squad for the game with Puerto Rico was allegedly pre-planned.

Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo are both in line to return from their respective problems picked up several weeks ago.

Fofana has been sidelined since the 2-1 triumph over Lincoln City on September 23 through having to go through concussion protocols.

Adarabioyo has been unavailable for a four-game stretch, starting with the Lincoln fixture, but it is claimed that he is expected to be available for the Forest fixture.

Will Maresca make Chelsea changes against Forest?

Trevoh Chalobah is also in line to return to the squad having served a one-match ban for his dismissal against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 27.

With Chelsea overcoming Liverpool last time out, Maresca could theoretically be prepared to select the same starting lineup.

Nevertheless, both Fofana and Chalobah could be considered to replace Josh Acheampong, despite the high level of his performance against the then-Premier League leaders.

Pedro Neto may also drop down to the substitutes' bench after representing Portugal on Tuesday night with Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens possible alternatives.

No Data Analysis info