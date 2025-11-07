Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admits that Romeo Lavia's latest injury blow brings about an added dilemma over how to use Moise Caicedo.

The Blues started the campaign with Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, Andrey Santos and Dario Essugo as their central-midfield options.

However, as well as Essugo having been sidelined from between September and the end of the year, Lavia only returned to action at the end of September and continued to have his fitness managed.

Maresca had hoped to rest Caicedo - who had already made 14 Chelsea appearances this season - for Wednesday's Champions League fixture with Qarabag FK in Azerbaijan, only for Lavia to suffer another muscle injury within the first five minutes.

As a result, Caicedo was introduced as an early substitute at a time when it is known that he has been contending with a fitness issue of his own.

Maresca admits to Caicedo fitness dilemma

Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Maresca acknowledged that it was not ideal circumstances for both Caicedo and himself.

When quizzed on whether Lavia's injury could cause problems, the Italian told reporters: "Absolutely, yes. When you have a chance to rotate also. And the other day, I think we said already, two or three times, that we have Caicedo, we have Enzo Fernandez, we have Pedro Neto, we have Joao Pedro, that they are all players that they are not training every day, because of small issues.

"So if we are able to give them some time off, rest, it's better. But in this moment, you see, Moi, the other day, after five minutes, he was on the pitch.

"In the past, we used Andrey Santos as a No.6. In the past, we used also Josh (Acheampong) as a No.6. And Reece (James) is playing as a No.6.

"But for sure, when you have more options, it's better."

Will Caicedo start against Wolves?

Despite the game time that he accumulated in midweek, there is every expectation that Caicedo will partner Fernandez in the Blues engine room against Wolves.

The obvious alternative is using Santos alongside Fernandez, but Reece James playing 90 minutes in consecutive games will likely lead to the club captain being rested and Malo Gusto featuring at right-back.

As a result, Chelsea's midfield options are reduced unless Maresca opts to experiment with Josh Acheampong taking on Caicedo's role, rather than featuring in defence.

