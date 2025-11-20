Burnley vs. Chelsea: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

With international breaks now done and dusted for 2025, the curtain raises on the Premier League once again on Saturday lunchtime, when Burnley and Chelsea battle at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are determined to avoid a third straight loss in the division, having gone down to Arsenal and West Ham United at the start of the month to slip down to 17th place in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca's men are hunting for a third consecutive victory in the top flight, where they are only six points behind leaders Arsenal on the podium.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 106

Burnley wins: 38

Draws: 26

Chelsea wins: 42

A head-to-head that is closer than some may imagine, Chelsea and Burnley have collided on 106 occasions down the years, and the Blues only boast four more victories than their Claret counterparts.

Indeed, Chelsea have marched to 42 wins compared to Burnley's 38, while the other 26 matches have ended all square, but the bulk of the Clarets' triumphs in this fixture unsurprisingly came during the 20th century.

The Lancashire side enjoyed sustained success in this fixture during the early and mid-1900s, but since the turn of the millennium, Chelsea have lost just two of their 19 meetings across all competitions.

One of those defeats came in a 2008-09 EFL Cup tie, where the Blues were beaten in a penalty shootout, and another at the start of the 2017-18 Premier League season, when Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas were both sent off in a chaotic 3-2 Stamford Bridge reverse.

However, the West London giants have now gone 11 games without defeat against Burnley, claiming eight wins and three draws in that time, including a 100% success rate at Turf Moor.

The capital club have triumphed on each of their last six visits to the Clarets' Lancashire home, where they last failed to take maximum points in a 1-1 draw in 2017, and their last visit ended in a comprehensive 4-1 success in 2023.

Burnley earned a small measure of revenge later that season, though, twice coming from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge under Vincent Kompany.

Both teams have beaten the other by five goals down the years - most recently a 6-1 success for the Blues in 1957 - but there has never been a 6+ margin of victory in Chelsea vs. Burnley.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 30, 2024: Chelsea 2-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 07, 2023: Burnley 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2022: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 31, 2021: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 31, 2020: Burnley 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2020: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2019: Burnley 2-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2019: Chelsea 2-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2018: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2018: Burnley 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 12, 2017: Chelsea 2-3 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 12, 2017: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2016: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 21, 2015: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 18, 2014: Burnley 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2010: Burnley 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 29, 2009: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2008: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley (EFL Cup)

Apr 23, 1983: Burnley 3-0 Chelsea (Second Division)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Mar 30, 2024: Chelsea 2-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 07, 2023: Burnley 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2022: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 31, 2021: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 31, 2020: Burnley 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2020: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2019: Burnley 2-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2019: Chelsea 2-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2018: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

