Chelsea's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season have been released, and here Sports Mole rounds up the full schedule, including their opening game, standout matches and key dates for the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea may be spending the early part of their summer competing at the Club World Cup but they have already discovered who they will be playing in the 2025-26 Premier League.

After following Champions League qualification through a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League with a Conference League trophy, Enzo Maresca is under pressure to deliver more success next season.

However, with more lucrative fixtures taking place earlier in midweek than less-meaningful games in European football's third-tier competition, much could hinge on who Chelsea play either side of Champions League matches.

Here, Sports Mole brings you a full rundown of their top-flight games for next season.

When are Chelsea's biggest games in 2025-26?

October 4: Liverpool (h)

With Chelsea having avoided any of last season's top seven in August and September, they have been presented with an opportunity to make a fast start to the campaign.

However, their restricted pre-season due to the Club World Cup means that they may have been playing catch-up in terms of fitness, and games such as this one with the Premier League champions may feel like a must-win even at this early stage of the season.

This game also takes place after Champions League matchday 2 and prior to the October international break.

January 3: Manchester City (a)

While Chelsea have two home games over the Christmas period, a trip to Newcastle United precedes that double-header.

They then start 2025 with a trip to the Etihad Stadium, hardly the ideal opening to the new year when they have struggled for wins at the home of Pep Guardiola's team.

May 9: Liverpool (a)

Chelsea recorded a win over Liverpool on a similar date in 2024-25, albeit that taking place at Stamford Bridge and when the Merseyside giants had already won the Premier League title.

This time around, Liverpool may still be scrapping for silverware, potentially alongside Chelsea, and they would relish an Anfield occasion if the stakes are high at this stage of the campaign.

Chelsea 2025-26 key dates

August 16, 2025: Crystal Palace (h)

August 28: Champions League draw

September 16 to 18: Champions League matchday one

October 4: Liverpool (h)

November 29: Arsenal (h)

January 3: Manchester City (a)

February 28: Arsenal (a)

April 11: Manchester City (h)

May 9: Liverpool (a)

Chelsea 2025-26 Premier League fixtures in full

August

17: Crystal Palace (h)

23: West Ham United (a)

30: Fulham (h)

September

13: Brentford (a)

20: Manchester United (a)

27: Brighton & Hove Albion (h)

October

4: Liverpool (h)

18: Nottingham Forest (a)

25: Sunderland (h)

November

1: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

8: Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)

22: Burnley (a)

29: Arsenal (h)

December

3: Leeds United (a)

6: Bournemouth (a)

13: Everton (h)

20: Newcastle United (a)

27: Aston Villa (h)

30: Bournemouth (h)

January

3: Manchester City (a)

7: Fulham (a)

17: Brentford (h)

24: Crystal Palace (a)

31: West Ham United (h)

February

7: Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

11: Leeds United (h)

21: Burnley (h)

28: Arsenal (a)

March

4: Aston Villa (a)

14: Newcastle United (h)

21: Everton (a)

April

11: Manchester City (h)

18: Manchester United (h)

25: Brighton & Hove Albion (a)

May

2: Nottingham Forest (h)

9: Liverpool (a)

17: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

24: Sunderland (a)