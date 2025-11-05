Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea will be looking to respond to the disappointment of their midweek 2-2 draw with Qarabag in the Champions League with a victory when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues will be overwhelming favourites to do exactly that against Wolves, who are rock bottom of the league standings with just two points from 10 games and are currently managerless after dismissing Vitor Pereira.

The Old Gold are the only team yet to win a match in the Premier League this season, and they will be hoping to end that run by replicating their 4-2 triumph over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in February 2024.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch Saturday night's Premier League showdown.

What time does Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers kick off?

Chelsea will kick off against Wolverhampton Wanderers at 8:00pm on Saturday, November 8 for those in the UK.

Where is Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers being played?

Saturday's nights Premier League encounter will be held at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's home stadium since 1905.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest in London will be available to Sky Sports subscribers, with Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event both showing the match.

Online streaming

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to access the game on the SkyGo on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app. UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:50pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

Who will win Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers?

The pressure is beginning to rise on Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca after a series of underwhelming results at the beginning of this season, including a 2-2 draw with Qarabag in their most recent encounter in the Champions League during midweek.

The Blues boss must start producing improved performances and results to squash the ongoing rumours regarding his role at the club, and Saturday's meeting with Wolves will provide the ideal opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Wolves are at the foot of the Premier League standings with two points from 10 matches, four points adrift of 19th-placed Nottingham Forest, while they are also the only team in the division yet to record a victory.

That miserable start to the campaign led the dismissal of Pereira following the defeat to Fulham, leaving the Old Gold managerless heading into this game against the Blues, who are understandably favourites to secure all three points.

