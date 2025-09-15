Sports Mole lists Chelsea's top 10 goalscorers of all time, including Premier League legends Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard.

Chelsea fans have enjoyed seeing a whole host of greats ply their trade in the famous blue kit over the decades, from the likes of Jimmy Greaves and Kerry Dixon to Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba, and even more modern icons such as dribbling master Eden Hazard.

Arguably the club's greatest ever player, Lampard ranks first in the list of the Blues' all-time top scorers, with an impressive tally that is unlikely to be matched in the foreseeable future, and one that places him in the upper echelon of 21st-century Premier League midfielders.

His partner in crime, Drogba, is renowned as one of the most feared strikers in English top-flight history, and though he had a slower start, he flourished over time to more than earn his place on this list.

Elsewhere, Hazard may have struggled with injury and a lack of fitness in the later years of his career at Real Madrid, but his time in the Premier League will be remembered by football fans the world over.

The Belgian star was the focal point of the Blues' attack for a number of seasons in the mid-to-late 2010s, and aside from his famous dribbling ability, he also scored enough goals to be featured on this list of club legends.

Read on to see the full top 10, as Sports Mole lists Chelsea's highest goalscorers of all time.

1. Frank Lampard (2001-2014)

Goals: 211

Appearances: 648

Ratio: 0.32 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 147 in 429 games (0.34 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 26 goals in 58 games (0.45 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 12 goals in 34 games (0.35 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 25 goals in 117 games (0.21 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 27 goals in 51 games (2009-10)

First goal: September 20, 2001 (vs. Levski Sofia)

Last goal: April 5, 2014 (vs. Stoke City)

Trophies:



Premier League titles: 3 (2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10)

3 (2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10)

FA Cups: 4 (2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12)

4 (2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12)

League Cup: 2 (2004-05, 2006-07)

2 (2004-05, 2006-07)

Champions League: 1 (2012)

1 (2012)

Europa League: 1 (2013)

1 (2013)

Community Shield: 2 (2005, 2009)



Goals: 202

Appearances: 370

Ratio: 0.55 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 164 in 302 games (0.54 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 25 goals in 36 games (0.69 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 10 goals in 18 games (0.56 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: Three goals in 14 games (0.21 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 37 goals in 44 games (1962-63)

First goal: February 1959 (vs. West Ham United)

Last goal: April 5, 1969 (vs. Burnley)

Trophies:



League Cup: 1 (1964-65)



3. Kerry Dixon (1983-1992)

Goals: 193

Appearances: 420

Ratio: 0.46 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 147 in 335 games (0.44 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: Eight goals in 20 games (0.4 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 25 in 41 games (0.61 goals per game

European goals/appearances: None

Highest-scoring season: 36 goals in 53 games (1984-85)

First goal: August 27, 1983 (vs. Derby County)

Last goal: March 10, 1992 (vs. Norwich City)

Trophies: None

4. Didier Drogba (2004-2012, 2014-15)

Goals: 164

Appearances: 381

Ratio: 0.43 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 104 in 254 games (0.41 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 12 goals in 29 games (0.41 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 10 goals in 20 games (0.5 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 36 goals in 74 games (0.49 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 37 goals in 44 games (2009-10)

First goal: August 24, 2004 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Last goal: April 29, 2015 (vs. Leicester City)

Trophies:



Premier League titles: 4 (2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10, 2014-15)

4 (2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10, 2014-15)

FA Cups: 4 (2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12)

4 (2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12)

League Cups: 3 (2004-05, 2006-07, 2014-15)

3 (2004-05, 2006-07, 2014-15)

Champions League: 1 (2011-12)

1 (2011-12)

Community Shield: 2 (2005, 2009)



Goals: 150

Appearances: 367

Ratio: 0.41 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 128 in 324 games (0.4 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 21 goals in 42 games (0.5 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 23 goals in 43 games (1948-49)

Trophies:



First Division titles: 1 (1954-55)

1 (1954-55)

Charity Shields: 1 (1955)



Goals: 150

Appearances: 380

Ratio: 0.39 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 105 in 289 games (0.73 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 19 goals in 34 games (0.56 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 10 goals in 30 games (0.33 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 16 goals in 26 games (0.62 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 31 goals in 48 games (1969-70)

First goal: December 16, 1964 (vs. Workington AFC)

Trophies:



FA Cups: 1 (1969-70)

1 (1969-70)

European Cup Winners Cup: 1 (1969-70)



7. Jimmy Greaves (1957-1961)

Goals: 132

Appearances: 169

Ratio: 0.78 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 124 in 157 games (0.79 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: Three goals in seven games (0.43 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Two goals in two games (One goal per game)

European goals/appearances: Three goals in three games (One goal per game)

Highest-scoring season: 43 goals in 43 games (1960-61)

First goal: August 24, 1957 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Last goal: April 29, 1961 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Trophies: None

Goals: 125

Appearances: 239

Ratio: 0.52 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 118 in 220 games (0.54 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: Seven goals in 19 games (0.37 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 23 goals in 34 games (1936-37)

Trophies: None

9. Eden Hazard (2012-2019)

Goals: 110

Appearances: 352

Ratio: 0.31 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 85 in 245 games (0.35 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: Five goals in 23 games (0.22 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Eight goals in 25 games (0.32 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 11 goals in 53 games (0.21 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 21 goals in 52 games (2018-19)

First goal: August 25, 2012 (vs. Newcastle United)

Last goal: May 29, 2019 (vs. Arsenal)

Trophies:



Premier League: 2 (2014-15, 2016-17)

2 (2014-15, 2016-17)

FA Cups: 1 (2017-18)

1 (2017-18)

League Cup: 1 (2014-15)

1 (2014-15)

Europa League: 2 (2012-13, 2018-19)



Goals: 108

Appearances: 164

Ratio: 0.66 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 99 in 150 games (0.66 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: Nine goals in 14 games (0.64 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 32 goals in 35 games (1907-08)

Trophies: None