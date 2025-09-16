Sports Mole takes a look at the range of emotions that Premier League giants Chelsea have experienced in Germany over the past two decades.

Chelsea have not been strangers to travelling across Europe during the days of Roman Abramovich and BlueCo, experiencing glory and heartbreak on their way to three notable trophies. However, of all the countries that Chelsea have visited over the past two decades, Germany has been one of their least favourite destinations. Aside from winning the Champions League in 2012, it has largely been a tale of woe for the West Londoners when squaring off against Bundesliga opposition on away territory. The latest instalment of the West Londoners travelling to Germany occurs this week when they make the visit to the Allianz Arena to square off against Bayern Munich in their first Champions League fixture since April 2023. While there is the sub-plot of Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson being in the home dressing room after his loan stint to Bayern earlier this month, Enzo Maresca's full focus will be on trying to earn a positive result in what is a League Phase schedule packed full of quality opposition for Chelsea. Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the 11 matches that Chelsea have played in Germany since the 2004-05 campaign.



Destiny in Munich

© Imago

Success at Schalke 04

© Imago

Little else to shout about...

© Imago

© Imago

No Data Analysis info