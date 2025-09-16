Chelsea have not been strangers to travelling across Europe during the days of Roman Abramovich and BlueCo, experiencing glory and heartbreak on their way to three notable trophies. However, of all the countries that Chelsea have visited over the past two decades, Germany has been one of their least favourite destinations. Aside from winning the Champions League in 2012, it has largely been a tale of woe for the West Londoners when squaring off against Bundesliga opposition on away territory. The latest instalment of the West Londoners travelling to Germany occurs this week when they make the visit to the Allianz Arena to square off against Bayern Munich in their first Champions League fixture since April 2023. While there is the sub-plot of Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson being in the home dressing room after his loan stint to Bayern earlier this month, Enzo Maresca's full focus will be on trying to earn a positive result in what is a League Phase schedule packed full of quality opposition for Chelsea. Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the 11 matches that Chelsea have played in Germany since the 2004-05 campaign.
Destiny in Munich
Regardless of whatever occurs in the future, and indeed on Wednesday evening, that famous night in Munich when Chelsea finally lifted the Champions League crown for the first time will never be topped. Facing a Bayern Munich side at their home ground with multiple suspensions, interim head coach Roberto Di Matteo and his players had their backs against the wall at the Allianz Arena. Thomas Muller's 83rd-minute goal put Bayern on their way to the trophy, only for Didier Drogba to rise at the near post to power a header past Manuel Neuer five minutes later. Chelsea had Petr Cech to thank for saving Arjen Robben's spot kick during extra time, helping take the game to penalties which kicked off with Bayern taking an early advantage through Juan Mata missing for the English side. However, after Cech saved from Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger, Drogba sent Neuer the wrong way to end the wait for the Blues to win the competition in the Roman Abramovich era. Unusually given their respective statures, these two teams have only met on three occasions since May 2012, one of those games being a UEFA Super Cup final and the other a two-legged tie in the 2019-20 Champions League. We shall get to that later...
Success at Schalke 04
Since April 2005, Chelsea have only won three matches on German territory in normal time, two of which have been against Schalke 04. Although they currently sit in 13th place in 2. Bundesliga, Schalke were once regarded as one of the top teams in German football, securing 10 top-four finishes between 2000 and 2018. However, in three meetings with Chelsea in Gelsenkirchen, Schalke never scored a single goal, with their best result being a goalless draw during the 2007-08 group stages. In consecutive seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15, though, Chelsea would net eight times without reply, with a 3-0 win proving key in Jose Mourinho's side eventually progressing to the Champions League knockout stages. An early Fernando Torres goal set Chelsea on their way before Eden Hazard and Torres netted in the closing 21 minutes to seal a comprehensive win over opponents who still qualified for the last 16. Thirteen months later, Chelsea ran out victorious in more convincing style, prevailing 5-0 as John Terry, Willian, Drogba and Ramires all got on the scoresheet either side of Jan Kirchhoff's own goal. In November 2024, Chelsea finally added another win on German soil to their record with a 2-0 triumph at continental newcomers Heidenheim in the Conference League, with Christopher Nkunku and Mykhaylo Mudryk getting on the scoresheet after the break.
Little else to shout about...
Earning a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in May 2019 ultimately contributed to Chelsea prevailing on penalties in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final that followed. However, their other five such fixtures in Germany have all ended in defeat, with Chelsea conceding 11 goals during those matches. Chelsea had already been 4-2 ahead on aggregate when losing 3-2 to Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in their 2004-05 Champions League quarter-final. Mourinho, serving the second of a two-match touchline ban, watched the game from a hotel as goals from Frank Lampard and Drogba sent Chelsea through to the last four, albeit losing on the night courtesy of Claudio Pizarro, Paolo Guerrero and Mehmet Scholl efforts during the final 26 minutes. When Chelsea returned to Germany in 2006, they succumbed to a surprise 1-0 loss at the hands of Werder Bremen, with Per Mertesacker netting the decisive goal before his eventual transfer to Arsenal. Prior to winning the 2012 competition, Chelsea's progress to the last 16 had been put at risk by a 2-1 reverse to Bayer Leverkusen. Although Drogba had put his side into the lead, goals from Eren Derdiyok and Manuel Friedrich condemned Andre Villas-Boas' side to defeat and they only sealed a place in the knockout stages courtesy of a 3-0 success over Valencia.
More recently, Chelsea have lost to Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. Frank Lampard's side were thoroughly outclassed in their 2019-20 clash, already trailing 3-0 after the Stamford Bridge home leg before the trip to the Allianz Arena. Bayern were two goals further ahead come the 24th minute, and although Tammy Abraham would reduce the deficit before the break, the home side ultimately ran out 4-1 victors. There would have been higher hopes when Chelsea travelled to the Westfalenstadion with Graham Potter at the helm in the first leg of their last-16 tie in 2022-23, but Karim Adeyemi's breakaway goal ultimately proved to be the difference in the first leg. With Potter's future arguably on the line in the return fixture, goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz ensured that Chelsea turned things around in England's capital before they bowed out to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.
