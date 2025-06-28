Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca makes two surprise tactical decisions for Saturday's Club World Cup last-16 tie against Benfica.

Having made widespread alterations for Tuesday's fixture versus Esperance Tunis, the Italian was always going to ring the changes for this contest.

However, Tosin Adarabioyo has surprisingly lost his place in the starting lineup, Benoit Badiashile instead partnering Levi Colwill despite both players being left-footed central defenders.

Meanwhile, each of Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez all start, Lavia the surprise inclusion with Fernandez being used as a number 10.

That will lead to Cole Palmer starting on the right flank, with Pedro Neto getting the nod on the left after also sitting out Tuesday's game.

Reece James is also back to captain the side at right-back, while Liam Delap again leads the line with Nicolas Jackson serving the second of a two-match suspension.

Any changes for Benfica?

Last time out, Benfica overcame a much-changed Bayern Munich side by a 1-0 scoreline to finish top of their group.

Nevertheless, Bruno Lage has still made two changes to his starting lineup, Renato Sanches and Gianluca Prestianni dropping out.

Florentino Luis and Orkun Kokcu are the duo to return to the side in the engine room.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Delap

Benfica XI: Trubin; Silva, Aursenes, Kokcu, Di Maria, Pavlidis, Barreiro, Schjelderup, Dahl, Otamendi, Florentino