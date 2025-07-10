Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the final of the 2025 Club World Cup between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns in a blockbuster Club World Cup final on Sunday night.

The Premier League outfit recorded a 2-0 victory over Fluminense in the semi-finals of the competition, with Joao Pedro scoring twice for his new team.

PSG then posted a stunning 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the competition's second semi-final, and the reigning European champions will enter the final as the favourites to triumph.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Chelsea vs. PSG kick off?

The 2025 Club World Cup final will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, it is a 3pm local time kickoff in New Jersey, USA.

Where is Chelsea vs. PSG being played?

The match will take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The stadium is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets of the NFL.

The ground is also scheduled to host the final of the 2026 World Cup, and both semi-finals were played at the stadium, with Chelsea and PSG putting in excellent performances despite the testing conditions.

How to watch Chelsea vs. PSG in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and unsurprisingly, this is one of them.

DAZN are also showing the match live, but it is free-to-air on Channel 5, with the coverage of the 2025 Club World Cup final beginning at 7pm UK time.

Online streaming

All Chelsea matches and PSG have been available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who have shown every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

channel5.com will also allow viewers to watch the action live.

Highlights

The DAZN app has been packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, while DAZN's X account will also post the goals and major incidents online.

The X accounts of both Chelsea and PSG will also be providing updates during the contest.

What is at stake for Chelsea and PSG?

Chelsea are bidding to win the Club World Cup for the second time, following on from their success in 2021, while they were runners-up in the final of the 2012 tournament.

PSG, meanwhile, are looking to win the Club World Cup for the first time, and they are bidding to add to the four trophies that they won in 2024-25, having triumphed in the French Super Cup, Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Champions League.

