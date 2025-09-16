Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca provides an update on the fitness of Cole Palmer ahead of Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has suggested that Cole Palmer is in contention to start against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The Blues commence their Champions League campaign with an intimidating fixture versus the Bundesliga champions at the Allianz Arena, one of eight games during the League Phase.

Palmer has failed to start the last three Premier League fixtures, yet the England international was able to return from a groin issue to make a positive impact against Brentford on Saturday night.

As well as a smart finish for Chelsea's equaliser, Palmer dictated play and gave a reminder as to why his side generally miss him when he is out of the first XI.

Maresca provides Palmer fitness update

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday night, Maresca failed to rule out Palmer from starting against Bayern, albeit acknowledging that nothing was certain.

The Italian said, as quoted by football.london: "We try every game, even against Brentford, with our best XI. Game by game, we need to manage different problems.

"In the last game, Cole was not fit to play 90 minutes, Estevao was out. Cole, three days ago, didn't play from the start but we will see tomorrow."

He added: "It helps a lot if you are able to rotate players, especially at the beginning of the season. It's a long season, many games, but you have to do that to save players, avoid injury.

"It is something dictated game by game. It's not something you can plan. We are going to try and rotate players, knowing that Champions League is a bit different from last season's competition."

Will Maresca manage Palmer's fitness?

The trip to Germany is not Chelsea's only high-profile away fixture this week with a showdown versus Manchester United at Old Trafford to follow on Saturday evening.

Given his recent absence, it is unrealistic to expect Palmer to start and complete the 90 minutes in both games, leaving Maresca with somewhat of a dilemma.

At this stage of the season, priority may be given to the former Manchester City youngster starting on the substitutes' bench against Bayern and potentially the starting lineup at Man United.

Maresca may potentially use Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos and Enzo Fernandez as a three-man midfield partnership for the first time in an effort to combat Bayern's undoubted quality.

Facundo Buonanotte is another option having been called up to the Champions League squad as recently as Tuesday.

No Data Analysis info