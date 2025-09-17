While Bayern Munich are viewed as the marginal favourites to beat Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night, one statistic suggests that Enzo Maresca deserve to be mammoth underdogs.

Chelsea should be regarded as the mammoth underdogs to earn a positive result against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Enzo Maresca takes his side to the Allianz Arena full of optimism on the back of being crowned world champions in July and making an unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign.

With Chelsea having spent two years away from European football's top table, there is excitement among the fanbase ahead of just a second visit in 13 years to the ground where they witnessed their club famously lift the Champions League trophy back in May 2012.

However, squaring off against Bayern Munich in Germany is one of the most intimidating tasks in world football, the Bavarians regularly scoring freely at their home ground regardless of the opposition.

Vincent Kompany's team have already netted an incredible 14 goals in three Bundesliga fixtures during 2025-26, 11 of which came in home encounters against RB Leipzig and Hamburg.

Chelsea facing daunting task to improve European statistic

Bayern suffered defeat in their solitary Champions League game against Premier League opposition last season, losing 1-0 away at Aston Villa in the League Phase.

Nevertheless, it is usually a different story when they welcome English teams to the Allianz Arena, prevailing in eight of their last 11 home matches against such clubs.

The only defeat that has been suffered during that run was to Liverpool by a 3-1 scoreline in March 2019, with the eight victories being posted against five other Premier League teams.

Back in 2023-24, Bayern recorded a 4-3 triumph over Manchester United in a chaotic group-stage fixture, while they also overcame Arsenal by a 1-0 scoreline in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City were successful in holding Bayern to a 1-1 draw in the previous campaign's last eight, with Chelsea's last visit to the Allianz Arena occurring in 2019-20 when they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat, already 3-0 adrift from the first leg of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs had succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in the group stage earlier in 2019-20, that fixture taking place later in the year from Bayern's rare home defeat to Liverpool.

Going back to 2016-17, Bayern stormed past Arsenal by a 5-1 scoreline in a round-of-16 tie, replicating the same scoreline from their group-stage encounter in 2015-16.

Bayern defeated Man City 1-0 in 2014-15 and Man United in a 2013-14 quarter-final, Arsenal having held Bayern to a 1-1 draw earlier in that season.

Those run of games have occurred at a time when Chelsea have found travelling to teams across Germany a daunting task, particularly when facing the Bundesliga's big-hitters.

