Enzo Maresca, Vincent Kompany and Jonathan Tah all react to claims that the latter could have been sent off for Bayern Munich against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca and Bayern Munich pair Vincent Kompany and Jonathan Tah naturally had different views on a potential red card incident during Wednesday's Champions League fixture.

An own goal from Trevoh Chalobah and two Harry Kane strikes, one from the penalty spot, secured Bayern a 3-1 victory over the world champions at the Allianz Arena.

Cole Palmer scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for the Premier League outfit, but only after an incident involving Tah and Joao Pedro.

As Palmer powered past the halfway line, Tah and Pedro were involved in an off-the-ball tussle that involved shirt-pulling and Pedro going to ground after Tah pushed him in the neck.

After a lengthy VAR review, the end result was a yellow card for the Bayern defender, much to the annoyance of Maresca.

Maresca, Kompany, Tah react to Pedro incident

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Italian was insistent that there should not have been "any doubt" over Tah being sent off at was a pivotal point in the match.

Maresca said, as quoted by football.london: "For me it should have been a red card, because there is not...I always said it was a red card when there is no intention to go for the ball just when the intention is to kick another player. Why is it not a red card?

"The referee said it was not hard or aggressive enough. In any case you try. So to give you a red card, they need to see your blood or they need to see something.

"If the intention is to go there, it's a red card. So for me there is not any doubt."

Kompany and Tah had an alternative take on the matter, claiming that Tah was merely trying to free himself when his shirt was being pulled.

"I wanted a foul the other way, I thought he got fouled but I might be biased. I thought his shirt got pulled and he was trying to free himself. He got turned and was just trying to shake him off," Kompany said.

Meanwhile, Tah added: "If I had hit him in the face then yes. But no [I didn't]. I can understand the yellow card, it was the right decision."

What next for Chelsea, Bayern in Champions League?

On the back of an opening matchday defeat, Chelsea face the prospect of welcoming a Benfica side to Stamford Bridge on September 30 that seem likely to have former manager Jose Mourinho in the opposite dugout.

Meanwhile, Bayern make the trip to Champions League newcomers Pafos on the same day.

