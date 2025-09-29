Benfica manager Jose Mourinho praises Chelsea counterpart Enzo Maresca ahead of making his return to Stamford Bridge for Tuesday's Champions League fixture.

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has seemingly given his seal of approval to Chelsea counterpart Enzo Maresca ahead of Tuesday's Champions League fixture.

Mourinho is making just his eighth return to Stamford Bridge since his first exit from Chelsea all the way back in September 2007 having recently been appointed as Benfica boss for a second time.

The legendary Portuguese will line up in the away dugout at a time when Chelsea are on a run of just one win in five games, that coming away at Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round.

With Chelsea having lost their way under Maresca, there have been contrasting reports over whether the Italian's job is safe in the long term.

Maresca addressed such reports at Monday's press conference, insisting that it was "crazy" for any doubts to emerge just two-and-a-half months after the club were crowned world champions.

Mourinho comments on Maresca's Chelsea stint

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Mourinho indicated that he had been left impressed by how Maresca had navigated the issues that have arisen during the first three years of Todd Boehly's and Clearlake Capital's tenure.

Mourinho said: "There was a big change with crazy investment and a period of a few years where it looked like they lost direction - with too many players, too many millions, accumulation of players and a team without a clear philosophy. For a couple of years, it was hard. For one that loves the club, it was hard."

He added: "Maresca arrived and step by step, the puzzle was made. Even the Conference League is a fantastic competition for a team like that to win.

"It gives you that first cup and the philosophy and the culture of the club for winning. If you cannot win the Premier League you win something, so they won the Conference League.

"Then they go to the [United] States and come back with the big badge on the chest, so now they have a good, good team."

Big game for both teams

Mourinho has accumulated seven points from his opening three matches as Benfica boss, but he has work to do in the Champions League.

That is a consequence of their 3-2 defeat at home to Qarabag FK, the result ultimately leading to Bruno Lage's sacking hours later.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also lost on matchday one, going down 3-1 away at Bayern Munich, and either team could be looking at a playoff place at best if they are defeated at Stamford Bridge.

