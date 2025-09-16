Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca acknowledges that Bayern Munich have an "advantage" with loanee Nicolas Jackson a part of the home side's squad ahead of Wednesday's Champions League opener.

During the closing hours of the summer transfer window, Jackson was permitted to complete a season-long loan transfer to the Allianz Arena.

Premier League rules dictate that loanees cannot face their parent club, yet UEFA regulations are different and Jackson is free to face Chelsea.

That creates an uncomfortable scenario for the West Londoners who willingly discarded the Senegal international despite a return of 30 goals and 12 assists from his 81 appearances across two seasons.

Maresca address Jackson issue ahead of Bayern game

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday night, Maresca has admitted that his opposite number Vincent Kompany could make use of Jackson's knowledge for the showdown in Germany.

Maresca said, as quoted by football.london: "I don't have any kind of problem with Nico. I do not have any sort of problem with Nico. He is a good guy, a good professional and he worked well with us.

"That is it. It can be a small advantage [having an inside knowledge of Chelsea] because he [Vincent Kompany] can ask Nico how we work.

"He knows how we approach games, but at the end, we will see."

Could Jackson start for Bayern?

Jackson was prevented from playing any competitive football during the early weeks of the season and has subsequently had to play catch up.

He accumulated 84 minutes across two games with Senegal during the international break, including a 77-minute outing, while he also made his debut for Bayern against Hamburg on Saturday.

With Bayern 4-0 to the good, Jackson was introduced at half time, but Kompany's priority in that instance was resting players ahead of this encounter.

Therefore, Jackson is likely to find himself back among the substitutes on Wednesday, albeit there being a strong chance that he will be introduced at some point during the contest.

