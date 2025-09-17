Chelsea winger Estevao Willian will be looking to join Lionel Messi and other South American greats when the Blues face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian will be looking to join a number of South American greats when the Blues face Bayern Munich.

The Premier League giants make the trip to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday as they start their first Champions League campaign since 2022-23.

Bayern are the clear favourites to prevail in the showdown with the world champions in a game that is one of the most eye-catching of matchday one.

Despite missing Saturday's 2-2 draw at Brentford, Estevao has already dazzled in the Premier League with Chelsea, accumulating more game time than many would have envisaged.

Although Cole Palmer returned from injury at the weekend, Estevao is in contention to make his return to the starting lineup where he will hope to earn himself a small slice of history.

Estevao bidding to join South American elite in Champions League

Only three South American players in the history of the Champions League have scored goals when younger than Estevao's current age of 18 years and 146 days.

Real Madrid's Endrick was 18 years and 58 days when netting last season, while Lionel Messi was 18 years and 131 days when netting his first Champions League goal for Barcelona in 2005.

In between those names, Roque Santa Cruz netted for Bayern Munich in 1999 when 18 years and 71 days.

As for Chelsea's youngest goalscorers, there are already 20 players who netted their first Blues goal when younger than Estevao.

However, Estevao has the entire League Phase to become Chelsea's youngest-ever goalscorer in a Champions League fixture.

Will Estevao start against Bayern?

At least two of Chelsea's front four will be altered for this fixture with Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Gittens highly likely to drop out.

Joao Pedro is also struggling with a fitness issue and may be replaced, leaving Estevao in prime position to earn an instant recall.

That would likely come on the right flank with Pedro Neto being switched to the right, while Andrey Santos and Palmer are also in contention for a start.

No Data Analysis info