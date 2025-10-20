Chelsea vs. Ajax: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Chelsea and Ajax, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Chelsea will have a fourth successive win in their sights when they welcome Ajax to Stamford Bridge for Wednesday's Champions League league-phase battle.

The Blues have bested Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in the Premier League since eking out a 1-0 victory over Jose Mourinho's Benfica last time out in Europe, leaving them smack-bang in the middle of the 36-team table in 18th spot.

In contrast, Ajax are bottom but one in the standings as a result of back-to-back defeats to Inter Milan and Marseille, and Johnny Heitinga's men also enter the contest on the back of a 2-0 home loss to AZ Alkmaar in Eredivisie action.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Chelsea wins:1

Draws: 1

Ajax wins: 0

The 2025-26 Champions League league-phase clash between Chelsea and Ajax marks just the third competitive showdown between the English and Dutch powerhouses, who first collided in the group stage of the 2019-20 edition.

The Blues navigated both of those battles unbeaten, firstly conquering Erik ten Hag's men 1-0 in Amsterdam before an extraordinary eight-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge just a couple of weeks later.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea travelled to the Johan Cruijff ArenA in October 2019 for their inaugural competitive meeting with Ajax, who still boasted the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Andre Onana and Hakim Ziyech in their side at the time.

A goalless draw was on the cards with five minutes of normal time remaining, but in the dying embers of the match, Chelsea substitute Michy Batshuayi received Christian Pulisic's pass and fired home the only goal of the game.

Fans might have been forgiven for expecting a similarly low-scoring scrap at Stamford Bridge two weeks later; the West London reunion was anything but, however, as Lampard and Ten Hag oversaw an engrossing 4-4 stalemate.

A Tammy Abraham own goal inside the second minute was a sign of things to come in the English capital, where the striker was bailed out just three moments later by a Jorginho penalty kick.

Everything that could go wrong for Chelsea did go wrong for Chelsea in the next hour or so, though, as Kepa Arrizabalaga also turned the ball into his own net either side of strikes from Quincy Promes and Van de Beek, propelling Ajax into a scarcely believable 4-1 lead.

However, Cesar Azpilicueta's response and Joel Veltman's red card sparked a colossal Chelsea comeback, in which Jorginho's second penalty of the game and an equaliser from Reece James drew the curtain on a chaotic contest.

Last two meetings

Nov 05, 2019: Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (Champions League)

Oct 23, 2019: Ajax 0-1 Chelsea (Champions League)

