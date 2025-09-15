Bayern vs. Chelsea: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

The Allianz Arena is the setting for a colossal Champions League tie on Wednesday evening, as Bayern Munich and Chelsea battle it out in their opening league-phase fixture.

The German champions are aiming to win their first Champions League game of the season for the 23rd year running, and Vincent Kompany oversaw a comprehensive 5-0 thrashing of Hamburg in their latest Bundesliga fixture.

Meanwhile, the Blues are back at Europe's top table following a two-year absence, but they could only take a point home from a 2-2 draw with Brentford in their most recent Premier League contest.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 6

Bayern Munich wins: 4

Draws: 0

Chelsea wins: 2

A fixture that will forever have historic connotations in European football, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have met six times down the years, and the Germans have had the Blues' number more often than not.

Indeed, the Bundesliga champions have claimed four victories compared to two for Chelsea, although the Premier League powerhouses came up trumps when it mattered most on May 19, 2012.

Besting the Bavarians in their own backyard, Chelsea became the first London club to win the Champions League as they shocked Bayern Munich on penalties at the Allianz Arena, after Thomas Muller and Didier Drogba traded headers in normal time.

However, Bayern have since earned three slices of revenge over the Blues, as they firstly rectified those penalty mistakes in the 2013 UEFA Super Cup, prevailing 7-6 on spot kicks against the then-Europa League champions following a 2-2 draw.

That year, it was FC Hollywood's turn to benefit from late drama as Javi Martinez forced a 12-yard shootout with a 121st-minute equaliser, before Romelu Lukaku fatally fluffed his lines during sudden death.

Seven years later, Frank Lampard's Chelsea were taught two footballing lessons by Bayern Munich, who thumped the Blues 7-1 over two legs in the last 16 of the 2019-20 Champions League.

Under the wing of Hansi Flick, Bayern firstly left Stamford Bridge with a 3-0 victory under their belts, before finishing the job six months later - a result of the coronavirus pandemic - with a 4-1 success behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena.

It was goals galore when the two sides met for the first time in 2005 too, as the inaugural meeting in that season's Champions League quarter-finals saw Chelsea triumph 4-2 at Stamford Bridge, where Lampard netted twice.

Bayern conquered the Blues 3-2 at home in the reverse fixture, but Jose Mourinho's men still progressed to the last four on aggregate, before being taken down by eventual winners Liverpool.

Last six meetings

Aug 08, 2020: Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea (Champions League)

Feb 25, 2020: Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

Aug 30, 2013: Bayern Munich(p) 2-2 Chelsea (UEFA Super Cup)

May 19, 2012: Bayern Munich 1-1 Chelsea(p) (Champions League)

Apr 12, 2005: Bayern Munich 3-2 Chelsea (Champions League)

Apr 06, 2005: Chelsea 4-2 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

Read more on Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

No Data Analysis info