Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Hibernian, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams aiming to stay unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership will meet on Saturday, as Celtic host Hibernian at Celtic Park on matchday six.

The hosts have won four and drawn one of their five league matches, while the visitors have managed only one win and four draws from their five fixtures.

Match preview

Celtic have experienced a mixed start to the 2025-26 season, remaining undefeated after 10 matches across all competitions while facing fan protests due to their disappointing summer transfer window.

Fans and manager Brendan Rodgers had called for increased backing in the transfer market, with the fury only ramping up after the Bhoys failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Celtic, who were narrowly knocked out of last season's Champions League in the knockout playoff round by Bayern Munich (3-2 on aggregate), failed to even qualify this term, instead dropping into the Europa League after a miserable penalty defeat to Kairat Almaty in the playoff qualifying round following a 0-0 draw on aggregate.

The Bhoys were also unable to secure a win in their first Europa League league phase fixture, having to settle for a 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade.

Regardless of their struggles on the continent, Celtic remain undefeated in normal time across their 10 matches, including six wins and one draw in their seven domestic fixtures.

Rodgers' side have only dropped points in the Scottish Premiership in a 0-0 draw with Old Firm rivals Rangers, leaving them top of the league, while they have also booked their place in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

Looking to maintain their formidable start to the league campaign, Celtic will host Hibernian at Celtic Park, with their opponents also aiming to extend their undefeated start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Hibs may remain without a defeat in the league, with four draws and one win leaving them fourth in the table, but David Gray's side have had a difficult start to the campaign as a whole.

Hibernian were knocked out of both the Europa League and Conference League qualifiers, while they have also been eliminated from the Scottish League Cup after losing 2-0 to Rangers.

That defeat is included in their ongoing six-game winless run across all competitions, while they have also failed to win in the league since matchday one.

Hibs will be eager to bring an end to both of those unwanted streaks on Saturday, but history is certainly not on their side, as Hibernian have failed to win at Celtic Park since January 2010, with 18 defeats and only four draws since.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

W D W W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

D W W D D W

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

D D D D W

Hibernian form (all competitions):

D L D D D L

Team News

Celtic will remain without the services of Alistair Johnston (hamstring), Auston Trusty (foot) and Jota (cruciate ligament) for this match due to injury problems.

Kelechi Iheanacho could be awarded his first start in the league after an impressive start to his Bhoys career, having registered two goals and one assist in his first three appearances.

The striker could start alongside Daizen Maeda and Sebastian Tounekti on Saturday, while a similar midfield of Benjamin Nygren, Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate is expected.

As for Hibernian, Alasana Manneh and Joe Newell are both ruled out of Saturday's encounter due to ongoing injury problems.

Martin Boyle, Kieron Bowie and Jamie McGrath have largely impressed in attack for Hibs, and all three should start against the Bhoys.

Further back, twins Chris Cadden and Nicky Cadden could start in the wing-back positions, with Josh Mulligan and Dylan Levitt in the middle of the park.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Nygren, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Iheanacho, Tounekti

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Smith; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; C Cadden, Mulligan, Levitt, N Cadden; Boyle, Bowie, McGrath

We say: Celtic 2-0 Hibernian

Celtic have dominated this fixture in recent history, especially at Celtic Park, and given their much stronger form heading into this encounter, we expect the hosts to secure a comfortable win over Hibernian.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email