Sports Mole previews Sunday's Taca de Portugal clash between Celoricense and Porto, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Porto get their 2025-26 Taca de Portugal campaign underway on Saturday when they go head-to-head with Celoricense at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

The Campeonato de Portugal outfit, who knocked out CD Celeiros and Mafra in the first two rounds, will be keen to show their mettle against the high-flying visitors and cause a major cup upset this weekend.

Match preview

Celoricense suffered their first away defeat of the new campaign last time out as they were beaten 2-1 by Os Limianos when the two teams squared off at the Estadio do Cruzeiro.

Following a goalless first half, substitute Juninho netted just one minute after coming off the bench to hand the visitors a 72nd-minute lead, but Joel Marques and Ze Pedro hit back for Os Limianos to turn the game on its head.

Prior to that, Rafael Seixas’s men picked up six wins from six games across all competitions, a run which has seen them reach the Taca de Portugal third round courtesy of victories over Celeiros and CD Madra in the opening two games.

Having kicked off the 2025-26 Campeonato de Portugal campaign with a 2-1 loss against Braganca on August 17, C men have now dropped six points this season while picking up nine from their opening five league games to sit fifth in the standings.

On the other hand, Porto saw their 100% record this season come to an end in their final outing before the international break as they played out a goalless draw with rivals Benfica in the heated O Classico on October 5.

Just 12 shots were fired between the two teams at the Estadio do Dragao, but neither goalkeeper would end up picking the ball out of the back of the net, with a draw being a fair result upon reflection.

Porto had won each of their previous 11 matches across all competitions since their FIFA World Cup group-stage exit in June, including back-to-back victories over Salzburg and Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League.

Having finished third in the Primeira Liga table last season, Francesco Farioli’s men have picked up 22 points from their eight league matches so far to sit top of the standings, three points above second-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Porto now turn their attention to the Taca de Portugal, where they suffered a disappointing fourth-round exit last season, following a 2-1 loss against Moreirense at the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas in November 2024.

Celoricense Taca de Portugal form:





W



W





Celoricense form (all competitions):





L



W



W



W



W



W





Porto form (all competitions):





D



W



W



W



W



W





Team News

Juninho made an immediate impact after coming off the bench against Os Limianos last time out and the 24-year-old forward could be rewarded with a starting role this weekend.

He should team up with Joao Andre and Jhon Renteria at the attacking end of the pitch, while Matchu, Andrezinho and skipper Diogo Alves should retain their roles at the centre of the park.

At the defensive end of the pitch, Seixas could name a back four of Carlos Mendes, Diogo Miguel, Pedro Pinto and Joao Padi once again, with Aristides Gomes starting between the sticks.

Having missed the game against Benfica through suspension, 19-year-old defender Martim Fernandes is eligible to feature for Porto and could be handed a starting role this weekend.

On the injury front, veteran striker Luuk de Jong has been sidelined since coming off injured against Sporting Lisbon on August 30 while and is a major doubt for this weekend’s tie.

He is joined on the club’s injury table by 25-year-old defender Nehuen Perez, who has missed each of the last five matches since coming off injured against Nacional on September 13.

The Dragao will also take to the pitch without the services of 20-year-old defender Tomas Perez, who is currently away on duty with Argentina at the ongoing Under-20 World Cup.

Celoricense possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Mendes, D Miguel, Pinto, Padi; D Alves, Matchu, Andrezinho; J Andre, Renteria, Juninho

Porto possible starting lineup:

Ramos; Rosario, Prpic, Kiwior, Sanusi; Froholdt, Eustaquio, Mora; Pepe, Gul, Sainz

We say: Celoricense 0-4 Porto

Considering Porto’s flying start to the campaign, Celoricense have been handed arguably the toughest draw of the third round and will be looking to put on a strong showing at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

While we expect Farioli to rest several key players, Porto’s quality should still stand out here, and we are backing them to neatly dispatch the Campeonato de Portugal outfit.

