By , Senior Reporter
Preview: Ceara vs Corinthians - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Brasileiro clash between Ceara and Corinthians, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Ceara and Corinthians square off on Wednesday evening looking to improve on their mid-table positions in the Brasileiro table.

These two teams sit in ninth and 11th position respectively after continuing their campaigns in inconsistent form.


Match preview

Having finished fourth in last season's second tier, survival in the top flight is the priority for Ceara in 2025, yet they emerged as one of the division's surprise packages.

A total of 18 points have been accumulated from their opening 12 matches, impressively conceding just the 11 times during that period.

Although they recently suffered back-to-back defeats, registering a 1-0 victory away at relegation-threatened Fortaleza may prove to be a pivotal result come the end of the season.

More notably, however, Ceara have been outstanding on their own patch, winning four of their six games at Castelao and only losing to Atletico Mineiro by a 1-0 scoreline.

Despite being in a positive position at this point, Leo Conde knows that defeat here would see his side likely drop into the bottom half of the standings in the short term.

Ceara manager Leo Conde on March 9, 2025

As for Corinthians, they are coming off the back of a 2-1 reverse at the hands of Red Bull Bragantino over the weekend.

That ended a run of four matches without defeat, yet three of those encounters had finished in draws.

On a positive note, though, former Brazil head coach Dorival Junior is making the trip to one of his many ex-clubs having registered five wins and four draws from 11 matches in all competitions.

Nevertheless, Corinthians remain without an away victory in Brasileiro in 2025, collecting just three points and only scoring three goals.

Ceara Brasileiro form:

W D W L L W

 

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

L W D D D L

 


Team News

Corinthians striker Memphis Depay pictured on September 29, 2024

Conde will be forced into a double change to his Ceara XI with Pedro Henrique and Pedro Raul both serving one-match suspensions.

As a result, Fernandinho and Aylon could be handed opportunities on the left flank and down the middle of the attack respectively.

Corinthians are also missing two players due to a one-game ban with Angel Romero and Memphis Depay sitting this game out.

Dorival will, therefore, have to make two alterations to his attack, with 18-year-old Gui Negao and Talles Magno potentially being provided with chances.

Ceara possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Souza, Marllon, Machado, Bahia; Sobral, Dieguinho; Galeano, Mugni, Fernandinho; Aylon

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Henrique, Caca, Bidu; Carrillo, Raniele, Martinez; Garro; Magno, Negao


SM words green background

We say: Ceara 1-1 Corinthians


 

Despite the contrasting statures of these two clubs, it is Ceara who are the favourites to prevail from this contest. However, we feel that Corinthians may do enough to earn a share of the spoils that would do little for either team's campaigns.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Darren Plant
