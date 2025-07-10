Preview: Brechin City vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish League Cup clash between Brechin City and Falkirk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Brechin City and Falkirk will come together on Saturday afternoon for their opening fixture in Group A in the Scottish League Cup.

The hosts were eliminated in the fourth round of the competition last season, while the visitors made it to the quarter-finals before losing to eventual champions Celtic.

Match preview

Brechin City have endured a miserable time in recent history, suffering three relegations in four years between 2018 and 2021 as they fell out of the Scottish professional leagues.

The Hedgemen were relegated from the Scottish Championship in 2018, League One in 2019 and from League Two in 2021 - following a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Kelty Hearts in the relegation/promotion playoff final.

Despite finishing first, third and second in their three campaigns in the Highland League, Brechin City have been unable to secure their promotion back to League Two, meaning they are set for their fourth year in the division.

The Hedgemen will be eager to secure promotion from the division this season, though if they fail to do so then they will be moved into the Lowland League in 2026-27 due to a restructuring of the leagues.

Brechin, with aims of winning promotion this term, will be hoping to get their competitive season off to a winning start on Saturday, though they will have to bounce back from two consecutive defeats in their pre-season matches.

The hosts will be major underdogs heading into the clash, as Falkirk compete several divisions higher than Brechin City, having earned promotion back to the Premiership as Championship winners last term.

Falkirk's 2024-25 Scottish Championship title win - taking 73 points from 36 games - secured their second consecutive promotion, after also lifting the Scottish League One title in 2023-24 with 90 points from 36 fixtures.

Now set for their first year in the top flight since their relegation in 2009-10, Falkirk will be hoping to maintain their success from the prior two seasons.

The Bairns will look to draw on their impressive record against Brechin CIty, having won all of the last four fixtures and remaining undefeated in their last nine meetings.

Brechin City form (all competitions):

W W W W L L

Falkirk form (all competitions):

L W L W W W

Team News

Brechin's top scorer last season Dayle Robertson, with 18 goals in the league, is likely to retain his starting place in attack, while he may be partnered by new signing Ben Armour.

Fellow summer signings Bayley Klimionek, Adam Hutchinson, Paul Watson and Mitch Taylor could all also be given their competitive debuts.

As for Falkirk, new signing Brian Graham could lead the line on Saturday, with Ethan Ross, Dylan Tait and Aidan Nesbitt potentially playing just behind the striker.

In defence, John McGlynn could start new signing Lewis Neilson - on loan from Hearts - alongside Liam Henderson, while Scott Bain should make his competitive debut between the sticks.

Brechin City possible starting lineup:

Matthews; Sweeney, Hutchinson, Klimionek, Spark; Ferguson, Watson, MacLeod, Taylor; Robertson, Armour

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Neilson, Henderson, Allan; Spencer, Miller; Nesbitt, Tait, Ross; Graham

We say: Brechin City 1-5 Falkirk

Falkirk compete several divisions higher than the hosts and will be confident of a victory, and given their impressive unbeaten run in this fixture, we expect a comfortable away win.

