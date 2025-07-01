Can you name the 2002 World Cup All-Star team?

To celebrate the anniversary of the tournament, Sports Mole asks you to name the 16 players selected by FIFA for the 2002 World Cup All-Star team.

The 2002 World Cup is held fondly in the memories of football fans around the globe, even 23 years on from the first time the tournament was hosted in Asia.

Joint hosts South Korea made a surprise run to the semi-finals, as did Turkey, and the underdog nations held their heads high as they were only narrowly beaten 1-0 by finalists Brazil and Germany respectively.

England suffered a devastating 2-1 exit against Selecao in the quarter-finals, though they also took some solace from the fact that they went out to the eventual winners.

Led by Ronaldo and his immortal haircut, Luis Felipe Scolari's men overcame a determined Germany side to triumph 2-0 in the final in Yokohama, with the legendary number nine firing both goals beyond golden ball winner Oliver Kahn and deservedly picking up the man of the match award.

While the striker and goalkeeper were undeniably brilliant, they were not the only standout players that summer, and on the anniversary of the tournament's ending, Sports Mole challenges you - how many members of the 2002 FIFA World Cup All-Star team can you name?