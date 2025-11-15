Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's international friendly between Brazil and Tunisia.

Brazil and Tunisia will both continue their preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup when they meet for an international friendly match on Tuesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will be looking to build on their impressive 2-0 win over Senegal at the weekend, while Sami Trabelsi's men are aiming to continue their four-game unbeaten streak.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to follow the match.

What time does Brazil vs. Tunisia kick off?

Brazil and Tunisia's clash will kick off at 7:30pm on Tuesday night for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Where is Brazil vs. Tunisia being played?

Brazil's showdown with Tunisia is taking place at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, France.

The stadium is Ligue 1 side Lille's home ground and has a capacity of 50,186 supporters.

How to watch Brazil vs. Tunisia in the UK

TV channels

The international friendly meeting between Brazil and Tunisia is being streamed live on ITV4 for viewers in England.

Online streaming

Fans can also watch Brazil vs. Tunisia on ITVX, which is available on devices such as mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Highlights of the match should be available on the ITV Sport YouTube channel, and the broadcaster will also post the best bits of the match as and when they happen on their @itvfootball X - formerly known as Twitter - account.

What is at stake for Brazil vs. Tunisia?

As both teams have already secured their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the two will be aiming to continue their preparations for the tournament.

Brazil bounced back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Japan in October with a 2-0 win over Senegal at the weekend, and they will be eager to build on that result with another win on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tunisia are now undefeated in their last four matches since a 3-0 loss to Egypt in September, and they will be looking to make it four wins from their last five when they take on Brazil.

