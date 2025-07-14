Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Brasileiro clash between Bragantino and Sao Paulo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Matchday 14 of the 2025 Brasileiro season sees Bragantino welcome Sao Paulo to Estadio Municipal Cícero de Souza Marques on Thursday.

The hosts ended a five-game winless run in this fixture by winning the most recent edition back in February and now go in search of back-to-back wins over their visitors for the first time since 2022.

Match preview

Coming off the back of a one-month break due to the participation of some Brasileiro teams in the Club World Cup, Bragantino resumed league duty on a high by claiming a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Corinthians in Sunday's encounter at the Neo Quimica Arena.

Fernando Seabra's men got their noses in front just past the half-hour mark through Eduardo Sasha but were pegged back in the early exchanges of the second half by Caca before Thiago Borbas sparked wild celebrations with a 97th-minute winner.

That was the perfect response for Massa Bruta after a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Bahia just before the break, reviving their title pursuit as they now trail leaders Flamengo by just one point, albeit having played one game more.

Bragantino will need to improve at both ends of the pitch to mount a sustainable title challenge, with their 16 goals scored the joint second-worst of any top-six team, while their tally of 12 goals conceded at the other end ranks first alongside Bahia.

Thursday's game is the first of consecutive clashes against sides currently in the bottom six, giving the hosts a perfect opportunity to string together a decent run before surmounting the challenge of Flamengo in a crucial battle at the summit on July 24.

Sao Paulo lost two games on the bounce before the hiatus and their recent woes showed no signs of stopping anytime soon in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Flamengo at Maracana.

Since keeping back-to-back clean sheets at the start of May, Hernan Crespo's men have now conceded in 10 straight matches and will need to tighten up at the back if they are to spark a renaissance.

O Clube da Fe are just one point above the drop zone heading into their upcoming assignment against a Bragantino side currently on a high after picking up 22 points from the last 30 available - a tally that is only bettered by Flamengo and Cruzeiro.

Sao Paulo have often shown a susceptibility in the opening phase of matches, having conceded first in four of their last five matches, and there is hardly any team better equipped to capitalise on that more than Bragantino, who have opened the scoring in all but one of their last six matches.

Still awaiting their first away victory in six league outings on the road this term, Thursday's visitors have not fared well away from home this term and have it all to do in this one.

Bragantino Brasileiro form:





D



L



W



W



L



W





Bragantino form (all competitions):





L



W



W



W



L



W





Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:





L



W



L



L



L



L





Sao Paulo form (all competitions):





W



L



W



L



L



L





Team News

Despite scoring the winner last time out, Thiago Borbas will not feature for Bragantino here due to a one-game ban for accumulation of yellow cards, while Isidro Pitta is also suspended.

Fernando is unavailable due to a tendon issue that has sidelined him since early March and is still a significant way off returning to action alongside fellow Brazilian Fabricio.

Andreas Hurtado is now eligible to feature once again after recently serving a suspension for his red card just 11 minutes into the hosts' 3-0 defeat to Bahia.

Jonathan Calleri and Lucas Moura are both nursing knee injuries, ruling them out of contention for Sao Paulo, who are already without Luis Gustavo due to a contusion.

Pablo Maia lasted 66 minutes against Flamengo but is set to miss out for the away side here through a muscle problem, joining Lucas Ferreira on the treatment table.

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Capixaba, Henrique, Rodriguez, Sant'Anna; Jhon, Ramires, Gabriel; Sasha, Vinicinho, Barbosa

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Diaz, Sabino, Arboleda, Franco, Cedric; Bobadilla, Antonio, Alisson; Silva, Oscar

We say: Bragantino 2-1 Sao Paulo

Despite the teams being 12 places apart in the league standings, we are expecting a very close contest on Thursday with lots of chances at both ends.

However, we can just about see Bragantino doing enough to secure maximum points and give their fans reason to cheer come the sound of the final whistle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email