Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Braga and Gil Vicente, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Braga return from the international break looking to rediscover their rhythm as they welcome Gil Vicente to the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Sunday for round five of the Primeira Liga.

The Archbishops are without a win in their last two matches in the top flight and aim to get back on track against an opponent they have enjoyed some success against in recent meetings.

Match preview

Braga began the campaign with genuine hopes of finally competing for the top-flight crown after years of living in the shadows of the traditional big three, and the Arsenalists did make a bright start.

The Archbishops, who had finished just behind Sporting Lisbon, Benfica and Porto in six of the last eight seasons, opened 2025-26 with back-to-back victories in the league but have since been held to two successive draws.

Just before the international break, Carlos Vicens’s men had to come from behind twice to take a point at Rio Ave, with Amine El Ouazzani’s late strike preserving their unbeaten start and leaving the Minho Warriors fifth in the standings.

Braga remain without defeat in their 10 matches across all competitions this season, a run that also saw them secure a seventh successive appearance in the Europa League proper after sweeping aside Gibraltarian side Lincoln Red Imps 9-1 on aggregate in the playoffs.

Back after a two-week pause, Vicens will be keen to address a defence that has begun to falter, with his side shipping five across their last three games after having allowed just one in their previous seven competitive outings.

This includes four conceded in their last two top-flight fixtures following shutouts in their opening matches against newly promoted Tondela and Alverca, though Braga have stayed sharp in attack with 10 goals in the league so far.

Gil, meanwhile, arrive banking on their solid backline, which has let in just two goals while keeping three clean sheets across their four matches in the 2025-26 Primeira Liga.

The Roosters opened the campaign with a 2-0 victory at Nacional before losing by the same scoreline to Porto and later grinding out a goalless draw away to Famalicao.

Just before the break, Cesar Peixoto’s men returned to winning ways by beating Moreirense 2-0 thanks to second-half strikes from Pablo and Gustavo Varela, a result that lifted Galos to seventh place.

Peixoto will be encouraged by his team’s start, especially as Gil have not managed a top-half finish in the last three seasons, placing 13th last term.

Securing at least a point this weekend would be a strong outcome as the Roosters push towards the higher reaches of the table, but history is against them with four defeats in their last five meetings with Braga, including a 2-0 loss in last season’s corresponding fixture.

Team News

Roger Fernandes left Braga for Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad last week, creating a void on the right wing that could see Gabri Martinez step in.

Bright Arrey-Mbi and Paulo Oliveira are expected to form the central defensive pairing with Gustaf Lagerbielke sidelined through injury.

Ricardo Horta’s return from a knock provides a welcome boost, although the 30-year-old midfielder may not be rushed straight back into the starting XI.

For the visitors, Tidjany Toure, Jonathan Mutombo, Carlos Eduardo and Mohamed Bamba remain unavailable for Sunday’s contest due to fitness issues.

Head coach Peixoto faces a welcome dilemma over who leads the line between Varela and Pablo, with both players on target last time out, though the latter is tipped to keep his place in the starting XI.

Joelson Fernandes, who was a deadline-day arrival, strengthens options for the visitors but is not expected to feature from the start in this encounter.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Arrey-Mbi, Oliveira, Carvalho; Lelo, Rodrigues, Gorby, Martinez; Zalazar, Dorgeles; Vitor

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Andrew; Konan, Buatu, Elimbi, Santos; Garcia, Caseres; Souza, Esteves, Bermejo; Pablo

We say: Braga 1-0 Gil Vicente

Although Braga have not been at their best in recent league outings, their dominance in this fixture could tilt the balance in their favour, though with Gil Vicente’s defensive resolve, a single goal might just be enough for the home side.

