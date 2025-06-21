Sports Mole previews Monday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers will hope to beat hosts Bohemians on Monday at Dalymount Park.

Third-placed Bohemians lost 2-1 against Waterford on June 20 and have 33 points, but their tally is 12 fewer than Shamrock, who managed to beat Cork City 4-1 on Friday.

Match preview

The home side failed to generate a single big chance against Waterford, and their loss can be attributed to a poor end to the first half given they conceded in the 45th minute, as well as in first-half stoppage time.

To Bohemians’ credit, their loss was just the second time they had failed to keep a clean sheet in six games.

Head coach Alan Reynolds will hope that his side can improve their performances in the final third considering they have netted one or fewer goals in five of their past six outings.

Bohs have lost two of their last four – winning twice – but they did earn victories six of their prior seven.

The club’s record at home has been strong, with Bohemians emerging triumphant five of their six most recent outings at Dalymount Park.

As for Shamrock, they netted all four of their goals against Cork by the 49th minute, though their tally of nine shots from inside the box was only one more than their opponents.

Boss Stephen Bradley’s side have significant room for error at the top given they lead second-placed Drogheda United by 11 points.

Rovers’ record against Bohemians is poor considering they have lost four of their last five meetings with their hosts, and they have failed to beat them in any of their past five trips to Dalymount Park.

The visitors’ overall form has been outstanding for some time, with the team unbeaten in 11 matches, achieving eight victories while scoring at least two goals nine times.

Shamrock also avoided defeat in the eight matches prior to their clash against Bohemians, and they come into the matchup having triumphed in four consecutive games on the road.

Bohemians League of Ireland Premier form:





W



W



L



W



W



L





Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:





W



W



W



D



W



W





Team News

Bohemians boast a relatively healthy squad, though centre-back Alex Lacey and winger Connor Parsons are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Leigh Kavanagh and Robert Cornwall may be stationed in the heart of defence, while Ross Tierney, Dawson Devoy and Adam McDonnell could play ahead of the duo.

In the team’s front three, Dayle Rooney, Colm Whelan and Rhys Brennan are likely to feature.

Opponents Shamrock only have concerns regarding the fitness of wing-back Adam Matthews, though regulars Daniel Grant and Trevor Clarke are available.

Perhaps John O'Sullivan, Michael Noonan and Dylan Watts will be selected to start as a trio in midfield given they appeared last time out.

Bradley is likely to pair strikers Daniel Mandroiu and Rory Gaffney together, with the latter excelling against Cork, scoring one goal in that match.

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Chorazka; Morahan, Kavanagh, Cornwall, Flores; Tierney, Devoy, McDonnell; Rooney, Whelan, Brennan

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Cleary, Lopez, C O'Sullivan; Grant, J O'Sullivan, Noonan, Watts, Clarke; Mandroiu, Gaffney

We say: Bohemians 2-2 Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock’s performances of late have been excellent, and they will be confident of creating multiple chances considering they are in good goalscoring form.

However, Bohemians have been strong at Dalymount Park and have proven to be stubborn opponents against the visitors, so expect them to cause the the away side difficulties.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email