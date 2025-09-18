Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town square off at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would move either club into the top half of the Championship table.

These two clubs have accumulated six points from their opening five games, albeit through contrasting results.

Match preview

Although Kieran McKenna would have have necessarily expected a seamless transition back to life in the Championship for Ipswich, he would not have expected the opening four matches to yield no wins.

However, draws against Birmingham City, via a last-gasp penalty, and at home to Southampton could be viewed as points gained, while the Tractor Boys' only defeat (1-0) has come against a Preston North End side that have proven difficult to beat.

The international break no doubt came at the right time for Ipswich and they returned last Friday with a ruthless 5-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Despite their opponents having been on a downward spiral, the manner of win, with four goals coming in the second half, and the performance of Jaden Philogene can only fill McKenna with encouragement.

Philogene netted a hat-trick in that contest to serve a reminder of his talent at this level, while Ipswich also kept their first clean sheet of the season from six matches.

As for Blackburn, they have made a habit in recent seasons of collecting the majority of their points from games played at Ewood Park.

This campaign, however, Valerien Ismael has witnessed Rovers suffer home defeats to Bradford City, Birmingham City and Norwich City, scoring just one goal in the process.

With Ismael having won just six of 18 matches in charge, he can ill-afford for that kind of run to continue, yet the Frenchman is seemingly bringing out the best of Rovers on their travels.

Victories over Hull City (3-0) and Watford (1-0) have been registered on their travels, Blackburn possessing the joint-best defensive record in away fixtures.

Goals are proving to be a problem, however, with only Todd Cantwell having netted more than once in this season's Championship.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

L L W L W

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

L L L W L W

Ipswich Town Championship form:

D D L D W

Ipswich Town form (all competitions):

D D D L D W

Team News

Ismael may be prepared to select the same Blackburn XI for this contest after their impressive result at Vicarage Road.

That would lead Andri Gudjohnsen having to remain patient for his first Rovers start, Yuki Ohashi having finally gotten off the mark in the previous game.

Although Adam Forshaw is closing in on a return, the midfielder will not be available for this fixture.

Despite the demolition of Sheffield United, McKenna could hand a recall to Sammie Szmodics if he proves his fitness, with Chuba Akpom in line to drop out.

Jack Clarke is also pushing to replace Kasey McAteer on the flank, but the remainder of the team could stay the same.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Alebiosu, Carter, Wharton, Ribeiro; Tronstad, Tavares; Morishita, Cantwell, Hedges; Ohashi

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Palmer; Furlong, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Matusiwa, Cajuste; Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene; Hirst

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Ipswich Town

Given their early home record, this fixture is coming at the wrong time for Blackburn. Ipswich may finally be clicking into gear and we are backing them to edge this contest by the odd goal in three.

