Looking to bounce back following a pair of defeats prior to the international break, Stoke City host Birmingham City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The Potters were beat for the first time in the second tier versus West Bromwich Albion last time out, whereas Blues were downed by Leicester City in the East Midlands.

Match preview

After enjoying a four-game winning streak to commence their competitive schedule in style, Stoke City suffered back-to-back defeats just before September's international break, exiting the EFL Cup at the hands of Bradford City before losing in the Championship to West Brom.

One of just four sides in the 24-team division to still have their unbeaten status in 2025-26, the Baggies produced a gritty performance in Staffordshire at the end of August, with a first-half effort from Nathaniel Phillips proving enough for three points.

Despite that result against West Brom last time out, Stoke have endured a largely-positive opening to the term and sit third in the Championship standings after four matches, just three points behind league-leading Middlesbrough, who are yet to drop a point.

Lewis Baker and Million Manhoef continue to lead the way for the Potters and have been joined by new names on the scoresheet so far this term, with Divin Muamba and Sorba Thomas scoring two goals in the Championship each since moving from Manchester City and Nantes respectively.

Following the defeats to Bradford and West Brom which concluded the summer schedule on a negative note, Stoke will be fighting to avoid three straight losses for the first time since late December, when Narcis Pelach was approaching the end of his reign.

Birmingham City's quest for promotion to the Premier League experienced its first hiccup on August 29, when the Second City club suffered their maiden defeat since returning to the Championship, losing at the base of recently-relegated Leicester.

Unlike for the majority of their League One campaign, Blues were punished cruelly for a defensive mistake at the King Power Stadium last time out when Abdul Fatawu pounced and put the Foxes ahead, before substitute Ricardo Pereira added a second for the hosts late on.

Despite defeat in the East Midlands, Chris Davies's men will take great confidence from their ability to dominate the ball and proceedings at Leicester for a large portion of the contest, although Birmingham must improve their ruthlessness in front of goal.

Blues have collected a respectable seven points from their opening quartet of fixtures in the second tier, meaning that they currently occupy 10th spot in the Championship standings, one point behind Bristol City in the lowest of the playoff positions.

After defeats to Port Vale and Leicester prior to the international break, Birmingham will be aiming to avoid the pain of three straight defeats for the first time since March 2024, when Gary Rowett's side slipped further into relegation trouble.

Stoke City Championship form:

W W W L

Stoke City form (all competitions):

W W W W L L

Birmingham City Championship form:

D W W L

Birmingham City form (all competitions):

D W W W L L

Team News

Stoke remain without the services of summer arrival Lamine Cisse, who is nursing a shoulder injury ahead of this weekend's match.

The Potters' options at the top end of the pitch are limited further by the absence of Sam Gallagher, with the attacker unable to face his former club on Saturday.

Birmingham are sweating over the fitness of £20m man Jay Stansfield, who is recovering from a knock picked up against Port Vale in the EFL Cup.

There is more definitive news surrounding the condition of Demarai Gray, with the Premier League winner ready to play after a shoulder injury last time out.

The visitors have a pair of long-term absentees in their ranks, with Lee Buchanan (knee) and Scott Wright (knee) planning returns for later in the season.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Tchamadeu, Lawal, Wilmot, Cresswell; Baker, Seko, Manhoef, Bae, Thomas; Mubama

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Osayi-Samuel; Neumann, Klarer, Laird; Iwata, Doyle, Koumas, Ducksch, Gray; Kyogo

We say: Stoke City 1-1 Birmingham City

After back-to-back defeats, Stoke will be aiming to stop a potential rot as Birmingham visit the Potteries on Saturday afternoon.

If Blues struggle with chance creation and conversion at the bet365 Stadium, a point could be the best that they can manage.

