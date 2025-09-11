[monks data]
Stoke logo
Championship
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Birmingham logo

StokeStoke City
vs.
BirminghamBirmingham City

Preview: Stoke City vs Birmingham City - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Stoke vs Birmingham - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Stoke City and Birmingham City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to bounce back following a pair of defeats prior to the international break, Stoke City host Birmingham City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The Potters were beat for the first time in the second tier versus West Bromwich Albion last time out, whereas Blues were downed by Leicester City in the East Midlands.


Match preview

After enjoying a four-game winning streak to commence their competitive schedule in style, Stoke City suffered back-to-back defeats just before September's international break, exiting the EFL Cup at the hands of Bradford City before losing in the Championship to West Brom.

One of just four sides in the 24-team division to still have their unbeaten status in 2025-26, the Baggies produced a gritty performance in Staffordshire at the end of August, with a first-half effort from Nathaniel Phillips proving enough for three points.

Despite that result against West Brom last time out, Stoke have endured a largely-positive opening to the term and sit third in the Championship standings after four matches, just three points behind league-leading Middlesbrough, who are yet to drop a point.

Lewis Baker and Million Manhoef continue to lead the way for the Potters and have been joined by new names on the scoresheet so far this term, with Divin Muamba and Sorba Thomas scoring two goals in the Championship each since moving from Manchester City and Nantes respectively.

Following the defeats to Bradford and West Brom which concluded the summer schedule on a negative note, Stoke will be fighting to avoid three straight losses for the first time since late December, when Narcis Pelach was approaching the end of his reign.

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies answers questions in the post-match press conference on August 13, 2025

Birmingham City's quest for promotion to the Premier League experienced its first hiccup on August 29, when the Second City club suffered their maiden defeat since returning to the Championship, losing at the base of recently-relegated Leicester.

Unlike for the majority of their League One campaign, Blues were punished cruelly for a defensive mistake at the King Power Stadium last time out when Abdul Fatawu pounced and put the Foxes ahead, before substitute Ricardo Pereira added a second for the hosts late on.

Despite defeat in the East Midlands, Chris Davies's men will take great confidence from their ability to dominate the ball and proceedings at Leicester for a large portion of the contest, although Birmingham must improve their ruthlessness in front of goal.

Blues have collected a respectable seven points from their opening quartet of fixtures in the second tier, meaning that they currently occupy 10th spot in the Championship standings, one point behind Bristol City in the lowest of the playoff positions.

After defeats to Port Vale and Leicester prior to the international break, Birmingham will be aiming to avoid the pain of three straight defeats for the first time since March 2024, when Gary Rowett's side slipped further into relegation trouble.

Stoke City Championship form:

W W W L

Stoke City form (all competitions):

W W W W L L

Birmingham City Championship form:

D W W L

Birmingham City form (all competitions):

D W W W L L


Team News

Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield celebrates after scoring on August 8, 2025

Stoke remain without the services of summer arrival Lamine Cisse, who is nursing a shoulder injury ahead of this weekend's match.

The Potters' options at the top end of the pitch are limited further by the absence of Sam Gallagher, with the attacker unable to face his former club on Saturday.

Birmingham are sweating over the fitness of £20m man Jay Stansfield, who is recovering from a knock picked up against Port Vale in the EFL Cup.

There is more definitive news surrounding the condition of Demarai Gray, with the Premier League winner ready to play after a shoulder injury last time out.

The visitors have a pair of long-term absentees in their ranks, with Lee Buchanan (knee) and Scott Wright (knee) planning returns for later in the season.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Tchamadeu, Lawal, Wilmot, Cresswell; Baker, Seko, Manhoef, Bae, Thomas; Mubama

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Osayi-Samuel; Neumann, Klarer, Laird; Iwata, Doyle, Koumas, Ducksch, Gray; Kyogo


SM words green background

We say: Stoke City 1-1 Birmingham City


 

After back-to-back defeats, Stoke will be aiming to stop a potential rot as Birmingham visit the Potteries on Saturday afternoon.

If Blues struggle with chance creation and conversion at the bet365 Stadium, a point could be the best that they can manage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581281:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7061:
Written by
Carter White
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Demarai Gray Divin Mubama Jay Stansfield Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!