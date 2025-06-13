Club World Cup header www

Club World Cup

Bayern Munich predicted XI vs. Auckland City: Possible starting lineup as Club World Cup campaign starts

By
Will Musiala miss out? How Bayern could line up on Sunday against Auckland
© Imago
Sports Mole looks at how Bayern Munich could line up for their Club World Cup clash against Auckland City on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany will hope that a weakened starting XI will be enough to beat Auckland City on Sunday in their first Club World Cup group game.

Striker Harry Kane is certain to lead the line given he has ambitions of ending the competition as top scorer, and he may be supported by Thomas Muller in an advanced role.

Jamal Musiala would normally be positioned behind Bayern's number nine, but he is a doubt for Sunday's match, and Kompany is unlikely to risk further injury.

Muller and Kane may be flanked by wide players Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, though the latter is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

In midfield, fans can expect Joshua Kimmich to be stationed in midfield, and he may be joined in a double pivot by Aleksandar Pavlovic.

It would be surprising if veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was not selected, while new signing Jonathan Tah could play alongside Eric Dier in central defence.

Konrad Laimer has frequently appeared on the right side of a back four for Bayern, and perhaps Raphael Guerreiro will be positioned on the left of the team's backline.

Bayern possible starting lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Dier, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Kane

ID:575498:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2624:
Written by
Lewis Nolan
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!