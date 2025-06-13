Sports Mole looks at how Bayern Munich could line up for their Club World Cup clash against Auckland City on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany will hope that a weakened starting XI will be enough to beat Auckland City on Sunday in their first Club World Cup group game.

Striker Harry Kane is certain to lead the line given he has ambitions of ending the competition as top scorer, and he may be supported by Thomas Muller in an advanced role.

Jamal Musiala would normally be positioned behind Bayern's number nine, but he is a doubt for Sunday's match, and Kompany is unlikely to risk further injury.

Muller and Kane may be flanked by wide players Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, though the latter is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

In midfield, fans can expect Joshua Kimmich to be stationed in midfield, and he may be joined in a double pivot by Aleksandar Pavlovic.

It would be surprising if veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was not selected, while new signing Jonathan Tah could play alongside Eric Dier in central defence.

Konrad Laimer has frequently appeared on the right side of a back four for Bayern, and perhaps Raphael Guerreiro will be positioned on the left of the team's backline.

Bayern possible starting lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Dier, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Kane