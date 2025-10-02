Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bayer Leverkusen are setting their sights on their third win of the new Bundesliga season when they welcome Union Berlin to the BayArena this Saturday afternoon.

Both Die Werkself and Die Eisernen have endured a rocky start to the campaign, which adds an extra layer of importance ahead of this weekend’s encounter.

Match preview

Bayer Leverkusen were destined to go through a bit of a dip considering the club not only lost manager Xabi Alonso but also a plethora of players during the summer transfer window.

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was tasked with taking the club into a new era, though he was sensationally sacked after three matches and replaced by Denmark’s Kasper Hjulmand.

The new boss has enjoyed a steady start, picking up two wins and three draws in his first five matches – including a 1-1 stalemate against PSV Eindhoven last Tuesday night in the Champions League.

One big issue which Hjulmand will need to resolve is the team’s poor defensive record, considering Die Werkself have conceded goals in their last seven competitive matches.

Union Berlin are also struggling when it comes to keeping the ball out of their own net, with just four other clubs conceding more Bundesliga goals than Die Eisernen this season.

Union shipped three goals away at Borussia Dortmund, four at home to Hoffenheim and three against Eintracht Frankfurt, before finally keeping a clean sheet in a goalless draw with Hamburger SV last weekend.

Steffen Baumgart and his men will be hoping to build on that positive as they look to end their four-year winless run against Leverkusen – a run which has lasted nine games and seen Union lose three of their last four meetings.

Union have only managed to score one goal against Bayer in six previous meetings, though with Die Werkself struggling to keep clean sheets, Baumgart and his side will be feeling confident ahead of their trip across the country.

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

L D W D W

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

D W D D W D

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

W L L W D

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

W W L L W D

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen will have to contend without their star striker Patrik Schick, who suffered a fascia injury in his left thigh and will remain on the sidelines throughout October.

Christian Michel Kofane is expected to lead the attack after scoring against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Exequiel Palacios is also on the sidelines with a muscle tendon problem and is not expected back until the end of the calendar year.

Martin Terrier, meanwhile, has been out of action for nearly a year, nursing an Achilles tendon injury.

Union, on the other hand, head into Saturday’s game without Turkish forward Livan Burcu, who is still recovering from an ankle problem.

Danish forward Robert Skov is also a doubt, with the player missing Union’s last two matches.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup: Flekken; Quansah, Bade, Tapsoba; Vazquez, Andrich, Garcia, Grimaldo; Tillman, Ben Seghir; Kofane

Union Berlin possible starting lineup: Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Haberer, Kohn; Burke, Ilic, Ansah

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen might not be firing on all cylinders, but they have reacted well to the recent managerial change and have picked up a series of good results.

Union, on the other hand, have a terrible record against their upcoming opponents and boast a shaky defensive record this season. With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to get the win.

