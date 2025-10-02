[monks data]
Leverkusen logo
Bundesliga
Oct 4, 2025 at 2.30pm UK
 
Union Berlin logo

B. LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
vs.
Union BerlinUnion Berlin

Preview: Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Reporter
Preview: B. Leverkusen vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bayer Leverkusen are setting their sights on their third win of the new Bundesliga season when they welcome Union Berlin to the BayArena this Saturday afternoon.

Both Die Werkself and Die Eisernen have endured a rocky start to the campaign, which adds an extra layer of importance ahead of this weekend’s encounter.


Match preview

Bayer Leverkusen were destined to go through a bit of a dip considering the club not only lost manager Xabi Alonso but also a plethora of players during the summer transfer window.

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was tasked with taking the club into a new era, though he was sensationally sacked after three matches and replaced by Denmark’s Kasper Hjulmand.

The new boss has enjoyed a steady start, picking up two wins and three draws in his first five matches – including a 1-1 stalemate against PSV Eindhoven last Tuesday night in the Champions League.

One big issue which Hjulmand will need to resolve is the team’s poor defensive record, considering Die Werkself have conceded goals in their last seven competitive matches.

Union Berlin boss Steffen Baumgart during his side's match against Eintracht Frankfurt, on September 21, 2025

Union Berlin are also struggling when it comes to keeping the ball out of their own net, with just four other clubs conceding more Bundesliga goals than Die Eisernen this season.

Union shipped three goals away at Borussia Dortmund, four at home to Hoffenheim and three against Eintracht Frankfurt, before finally keeping a clean sheet in a goalless draw with Hamburger SV last weekend.

Steffen Baumgart and his men will be hoping to build on that positive as they look to end their four-year winless run against Leverkusen – a run which has lasted nine games and seen Union lose three of their last four meetings.

Union have only managed to score one goal against Bayer in six previous meetings, though with Die Werkself struggling to keep clean sheets, Baumgart and his side will be feeling confident ahead of their trip across the country.

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

L D W D W 

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

D W D D W D

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

W L L W D 

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

W W L L W D


Team News

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick during his side's match against Sonnenhof Grossaspach, on August 15, 2025

Bayer Leverkusen will have to contend without their star striker Patrik Schick, who suffered a fascia injury in his left thigh and will remain on the sidelines throughout October.

Christian Michel Kofane is expected to lead the attack after scoring against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Exequiel Palacios is also on the sidelines with a muscle tendon problem and is not expected back until the end of the calendar year.

Martin Terrier, meanwhile, has been out of action for nearly a year, nursing an Achilles tendon injury.

Union, on the other hand, head into Saturday’s game without Turkish forward Livan Burcu, who is still recovering from an ankle problem.

Danish forward Robert Skov is also a doubt, with the player missing Union’s last two matches.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup: Flekken; Quansah, Bade, Tapsoba; Vazquez, Andrich, Garcia, Grimaldo; Tillman, Ben Seghir; Kofane

Union Berlin possible starting lineup: Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Haberer, Kohn; Burke, Ilic, Ansah


SM words green background

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen might not be firing on all cylinders, but they have reacted well to the recent managerial change and have picked up a series of good results.

Union, on the other hand, have a terrible record against their upcoming opponents and boast a shaky defensive record this season. With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to get the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582845:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6754:
Written by
Sebastian Sternik
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Christian Michel Kofane Exequiel Palacios Kasper Hjulmand Livan Burcu Martin Terrier Patrik Schick Robert Skov Steffen Baumgart Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!