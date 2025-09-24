Yamal return date 'emerges' as Flick provides injury update

Barcelona could allegedly receive a huge double fitness boost for Sunday's game against Real Sociedad, with Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal both potentially returning.

Balde has been absent since earlier this month with a hamstring problem, while Yamal has missed Barcelona's last two games against Newcastle United and Getafe due to a groin complaint.

Both players will again be unavailable for selection against Real Oviedo on Thursday, but the pair could be back on the field for Sunday's league fixture with Real Sociedad.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick hinted at a potential return for Balde on Sunday when he answered questions ahead of Thursday's fixture with Real Oviedo.

“He won’t be available for this match. But we’ll see how he progresses and if he can be available at the weekend. It will all depend on how he feels, but we won’t take any risks," Flick told reporters.

Balde, Yamal could return against Real Sociedad on Sunday

According to AS, Barcelona are also hoping that Yamal will be able to 'play a few minutes' against Real Sociedad, with a view to starting against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on October 1.

Yamal started the season excellently, scoring twice and registering three assists in three appearances, but he aggravated a groin problem while on international duty with Spain.

Providing that the pair come through the contest with Real Sociedad unscathed, then they would be in line to feature from the first whistle against PSG in the standout European affair.

Barcelona also have Fermin Lopez and Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the treatment room, while Gavi will be missing for the next four to five months after undergoing a knee operation.

Fermin, Gavi, Ter Stegen are currently out for Barcelona

"I don’t remember much about how I managed the line-ups last year, but I do remember that there were a lot of injured players. This year too, with Fermin, Lamine, Balde," said Flick.

“Playing every two or three games means you have to rotate, and I have confidence in every player, they’re all at a good level.

“I never think about the players who are missing, but rather about the options that are available. I think it’s important that the players feel that I have confidence in each and every one of them. It’s all the same, we can win with any 11 players.”

Discussing Real Oviedo, Flick added: “They’re a very brave team, playing with a high defensive line. But for me, the important thing is the team. We’ve done well in the last three games. We’re in good form, you can see that in training, and we’re confident.”

Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga table, picking up 13 points from their opening five matches of the season, and they currently sit five points behind leaders Real Madrid.

