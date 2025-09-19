Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League ahead of next summer's transfer window.

The 28-year-old started the La Liga giants' Champions League opener at the home of Newcastle United on Thursday night, when an Englishman haunted the Magpies.

Returning to play a Premier League team for the first time since his loan switch from Manchester United, Marcus Rashford bagged a sensational brace at St James' Park.

De Jong was a metronomic presence in the Barca midfield, earning rave reviews despite often being the last to find the net for his side.

Since making the transfer from Dutch side Ajax over the summer of 2019, the midfielder has played 262 competitive games, scoring 19 goals.

Barcelona star De Jong wanted by Saudi?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona could be waving goodbye to one of their longest-serving players at the end of the term.

The report claims that De Jong is attracting serious interest from Saudi Arabia, where a number of clubs want to bring him into their respective ranks.

It is understood that sides in the Saudi Pro League could offer the 28-year-old triple the amount of his current salary with Barcelona.

Despite this, it is believed that De Jong remains committed to the Barca project, possessing a great working relationship with head coach Hansi Flick.

The Netherlands international's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of this season, although both parties are working towards a renewal.

Legacy or wealth

Entering the prime years of his career, De Jong has a decision to make regarding how he wants to be remembered as a footballer in decades to come.

The Dutchman could stay and fight for meaningful honours at Barca, a club which steeped in history and tradition at the top of the game.

On the other hand, a move to the Saudi Pro League would secure generational wealth for De Jong, as well as his nearest and dearest.