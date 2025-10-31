Eric Garcia's reported contract decision at Barcelona will impact Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur's long-term plans in the centre-back market.





Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has reportedly decided what to do about his uncertain future at the club.

The Spain international’s current contract is set to expire next summer, allowing him to negotiate with other clubs on a pre-contract from January.

Garcia, who rejoined Barcelona in June 2021 after several years at Manchester City, has played 127 matches for the Blaugrana over the past four years.

The 24-year-old has been a key player under Hansi Flick, making 29 league appearances last season and featuring in 10 La Liga matches this term, mostly alongside Pau Curbasi.

Garcia's future was uncertain; however, the centre-back is now said to have made a choice, despite interest from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Eric Garcia reportedly makes contract decision amid Chelsea and Spurs links.

According to TBR Football, Garcia will reject those offers to sign a new deal with Barcelona, thus turning down a return to the Premier League.

The London clubs had been keen to bring the young defender into their squads, but the latest report indicates that both parties are shifting their focus elsewhere.

Spurs had reportedly enquired about the defender's availability during the summer transfer window, while interest from the Blues was still ongoing.

Garcia's decision is influenced by the trust Flick has placed in him, as he has relied on the Spaniard in defence ahead of Ronald Araujo.

Chelsea or Spurs: Who needs a centre-back more?

Spurs' reported interest in a centre-back is unusual, considering the club's current options in that position: Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin.

Thomas Frank's team might need to let one defender leave North London if they wish to sign another, as maintaining five senior centre-backs is unrealistic if they add yet another.

Regarding Chelsea, they are still searching for a long-term partner for Levi Colwill, who is currently injured and could miss the entire 2025-26 season.

Josh Acheampong is seen as a potential future key player for the Blues, but Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and the currently injured Benoit Badiashile are unlikely to serve as long-term options at the centre of their defence.