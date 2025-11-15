Paris Saint-Germain are ready to reignite their interest in Barcelona midfielder Gavi next summer, according to a report.

Gavi has been with Barcelona since the age of 11, progressing through the various youth teams at the club before making his first-team debut in the early stages of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 21-year-old has represented the Catalan side on 155 occasions, scoring 10 goals and registering 18 assists in the process, and he signed a new contract at Camp Nou earlier this year, with his deal running until 2030.

There was speculation surrounding Gavi's future over the summer, though, with PSG believed to have made an offer for his services.

The French champions are said to have offered a package worth €60m (£53m), but only €40m (£35m) as a fixed fee, and it is understood that it was quickly turned down by the La Liga champions.

PSG to 'reignite' Gavi interest next summer

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona told PSG over the summer that Gavi's price was €70m (£62m), with no room for negotiation, and Luis Enrique's side refused to go to that amount.

PSG are said to be preparing to reignite their interest next summer, with Enrique believed to be determined to bring him to the French capital for the 2026-27 campaign.

Gavi has only featured twice for Barcelona this season, with the midfielder absent since the end of August due to a serious knee injury which required an operation to fix.

The midfielder will not be back on the field until at least February, ruling out the possibility of a January exit, but PSG are said to be planning to move for him at the end of the campaign.

Should Barcelona let Gavi leave next year?

Gavi is a brilliant footballer, and he was a vital player for the Catalan outfit last season, making 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering two assists in the process.

A fee of €70m (£62m) does not seem a lot for a player of Gavi's age and quality, so it would be a surprise if Barcelona let him leave for that amount, but if PSG are prepared to put a substantial offer on the table, then it would give Hansi Flick's side a decision to make.

Indeed, while Gavi is a sensational talent, his injury problems are a concern, with the midfielder missing 58 matches for both Barcelona and Spain between November 2023 and September 2024 due to a serious knee problem, and he is again out with a long-term issue.