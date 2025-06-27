Barcelona president Joan Laporta says that the club are working to keep hold of Frenkie de Jong, with a new contract on the agenda.

De Jong made the move to Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2019, and he has represented the Catalan giants on 259 occasions in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and registering 23 assists in the process.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the 28-year-old's future in recent transfer windows, with Manchester United making a strong attempt to sign him during Erik ten Hag's first summer at Old Trafford.

De Jong's existing deal at Camp Nou is due to expire next year, and it is believed that a number of major clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation.

However, Laporta has revealed that Barcelona want to keep hold of the Netherlands international "for many years", and a new deal is currently being discussed.

Barcelona determined to keep "key player" De Jong

“It is on the right track. We want Frenkie to be here for many years. He’s a key player on the team," Laporta said at a charity golf event hosted by ex-Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

Koeman, meanwhile, added: “I hope he stays. He wants to, and I know he is very happy at Barca and wants to remain here. I do not see any major issue.”

De Jong made 46 appearances for Barcelona during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring twice and registering two assists in the process.

However, the Dutchman found it difficult to secure a regular starting role in the first half of the season, having missed the opening weeks through injury, while Marc Casado's form kept him on the bench at times.

De Jong is a vital cog in the Barcelona machine

De Jong ultimately won his starting role back, and he was one of the team's most productive players in the final months of the 2024-25 campaign.

Allowing the Dutchman to enter the final year of his contract is far from an ideal situation, especially as a number of clubs, including Man United, will be eyeing a potential free transfer next summer.

However, Laporta's comments suggest that a new deal is close, and Barcelona simply have to keep hold of the experienced midfielder despite the emergence of Casado and Marc Bernal at the club.