Barcelona weigh the risks of selling Lewandowski against the potential financial benefits.





Barcelona’s squad could face a January departure, as clubs in Saudi Arabia are expected to approach one of Hansi Flick’s key players.

The Blaugrana aim to defend their La Liga title from last season and are among the favourites to win the Champions League this term.

However, the uncertain future of a key player might jeopardise that ambition, particularly if a move materialises in January.

According to Fichajes, Robert Lewandowski may leave the Spanish giants at the start of the year, given his high wages and expiring contract.

Robert Lewandowski future: Reported transfer fee away from Barcelona revealed.

Reports in Spain suggest that Lewandowski might leave Barcelona in the winter, even though the club finds itself at a crossroads.

On one hand, the news indicates that the Blaugrana recognise the risk of letting the Polish superstar go at the turn of the year, as it could weaken them in the second half of the season.

However, the chance to receive a transfer fee for a player who may leave the 28-time La Liga champions appears to be appealing for Barcelona’s management.

The source mentioned suggests that clubs in Saudi Arabia could pay as much as €35m (£30.8m) for the 37-year-old striker, who joined the Spanish club from Bayern Munich in 2022.

Should Barcelona sell Robert Lewandowski?

While the appeal of accepting the reported transfer fee for a 37-year-old remains, Barca may well reconsider such a decision.

Lewandowski has scored 105 goals in 156 appearances for the defending La Liga champions, twice crossing the 20-goal mark in the league.

Having already scored four goals in seven top-flight matches this year, the former Borussia Dortmund man’s scoring ability could be crucial to winning silverware this season.

With no striker of that calibre likely to be signed in January, allowing Lewandowski to leave without a world-class replacement lined up could jeopardise the club’s season.