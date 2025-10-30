Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could allegedly go head-to-head for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly preparing to go head-to-head for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Serbia international has not renewed his contract with Juventus, and as it stands, he will be a free agent next June, which has naturally attracted the attention of a number of major clubs.

There is believed to be Premier League interest in the 25-year-old, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur thought to be keen.

However, according to reports in Spain, the strongest interest is coming from La Liga, with Barcelona and Atletico potentially going head-to-head for his signature next June.

As it stands, Vlahovic would be free to discuss a pre-contract with foreign clubs in January, although he would not move to a potential new team until the end of the season.

Barcelona, Atletico 'fighting' for Juventus striker Vlahovic

Vlahovic has scored five goals and registered one assist in 12 appearances for Juventus this season, while he also netted twice in three appearances at the Club World Cup.

The striker has three goals in nine Serie A appearances this term, while he has managed two goals and one assist in three fixtures in the Champions League.

Vlahovic recently expressed his commitment to Juventus amid the exit speculation.

"I'm privileged, I play for Juventus, I don't need anything to motivate me. I play football, I do what I love," he told reporters after the Old Lady played Real Madrid in the Champions League on October 22.

Vlahovic is set to be available on a free transfer

Vlahovic has not exactly set the world alight at Juventus, but he has scored 63 goals and registered 15 assists in 157 appearances, following on from the 49 goals and eight assists that he managed in 108 games for Fiorentina.

Players of his ilk and age do not often become available on a free transfer, so it is not difficult to understand why two teams such as Barcelona and Atletico are allegedly interested in him.

Barcelona are searching for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, with the experienced striker expected to leave Camp Nou once his contract has expired in June 2026.

Atletico, meanwhile, have fears over a potential Julian Alvarez exit, and the club are looking at the options potentially available to them in the final third of the field.