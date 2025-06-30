Chelsea are said to be alert amid reports that Barcelona will listen to offers for a defender, though Bayern Munich also hold an interest in the player.

Chelsea are said to have been alerted to the availability of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, though Bayern Munich have registered an interest bringing him to Germany.

The Blues advanced into the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup on Sunday morning after beating Benfica 4-1, but they were forced to wait hours due to the threat of a thunderstorm late in the second half.

Enzo Maresca will be pleased that he has been able to see new signing Liam Delap in action, though he will be keen on signing more players in order to compete for the Premier League title.

A fee has been agreed with Borussia Dortmund for winger Jamie Gittens, but it would not be surprising if Maresca also looked to make defensive reinforcements.

Fichajes claim that Barca are willing to offload centre-back Araujo for a fee in the region of £51m, and Chelsea are reportedly keeping an eye on developments.

Ronald Araujo in profile

Ronald Araujo only started 11 times for Barcelona last season in La Liga, with the defender suffering three separate injuries, including a hamstring issue that sidelined him for 147 days.

In fact, the 26-year-old has suffered 15 different injury setbacks since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, missing 100 games as a result of layoffs.

Prior to his injuries, Araujo was one of Europe's most promising young defenders, with his ability to defend wide channels a particular standout trait.

It should be noted that of players to have played at least 180 minutes in the league for Barcelona, no other player averaged a higher tackle percentage on dribblers than the Uruguayan (80%).

The defender is also capable of filling in at right-back, with his recovery pace proving to be an asset against opposition wingers such as Vinicius Junior.

While it would be risky for Chelsea to bring him to Stamford Bridge as a starting centre-back considering his injury history, perhaps Araujo would have some value as a rotation option.