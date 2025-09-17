Barcelona may reportedly have to pay €100m (£86.73m) to secure the signature of their ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona may reportedly have to shell out €100m (£86.73m) to sign their ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Having won last season's La Liga title among three pieces of silverware, Hansi Flick can be delighted with the performance of his Barcelona squad.

However, the centre-forward position will soon be one of concern for the German with Lewandowski having recently turned 37 years of age.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, there are question marks as to whether the veteran will remain at the Catalan giants after 2025-26.

Despite having scored two goals from his 48 minutes of La Liga action spread across three games this campaign, Flick and sporting director Deco will be considering alternatives.

Barcelona linked with Bundesliga forward

According to Fichajes, there are those behind the scenes at Barcelona that are interested in acquiring the services of Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy.

The 29-year-old has contributed an incredible 43 goals and 10 assists from 55 appearances for Dortmund since his arrival last summer.

As well as netting four times in the recent Club World Cup, Guirassy also already has four goals to his name from three Bundesliga appearances since the middle of last month.

Although Dortmund remain in a strong position with regards to retaining his services, the Bundesliga outfit have always been a club that considers value for money.

With the report suggesting that a €100m price tag has been set, Barcelona would need to consider whether it is worth paying that fee for someone closing in on their 30th birthday.

Could Barcelona afford Guirassy?

Given their well-documented financial issues, it is clear that Barcelona would have work ahead of them if they wanted to finance a move for Guirassy.

Removing Lewandowski's wages from their outgoings would only go so far and it would realistically require at least one big-money sale to facilitate signing the Guinea international.

Reports have recently indicated Barcelona officials are open to the possibility of cashing in on Dani Olmo.