Barcelona transfer news: 'Perfect' Robert Lewandowski replacement 'will cost €100m'

By , Senior Reporter
Barcelona's 'perfect' Lewandowski replacement 'will cost €100m'
© Imago
Barcelona may reportedly have to pay €100m (£86.73m) to secure the signature of their ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona may reportedly have to shell out €100m (£86.73m) to sign their ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Having won last season's La Liga title among three pieces of silverware, Hansi Flick can be delighted with the performance of his Barcelona squad.

However, the centre-forward position will soon be one of concern for the German with Lewandowski having recently turned 37 years of age.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, there are question marks as to whether the veteran will remain at the Catalan giants after 2025-26.

Despite having scored two goals from his 48 minutes of La Liga action spread across three games this campaign, Flick and sporting director Deco will be considering alternatives.

Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy pictured in july 2025

Barcelona linked with Bundesliga forward

According to Fichajes, there are those behind the scenes at Barcelona that are interested in acquiring the services of Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy.

The 29-year-old has contributed an incredible 43 goals and 10 assists from 55 appearances for Dortmund since his arrival last summer.

As well as netting four times in the recent Club World Cup, Guirassy also already has four goals to his name from three Bundesliga appearances since the middle of last month.

Although Dortmund remain in a strong position with regards to retaining his services, the Bundesliga outfit have always been a club that considers value for money.

With the report suggesting that a €100m price tag has been set, Barcelona would need to consider whether it is worth paying that fee for someone closing in on their 30th birthday.

Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy on April 15, 2025

Could Barcelona afford Guirassy?

Given their well-documented financial issues, it is clear that Barcelona would have work ahead of them if they wanted to finance a move for Guirassy.

Removing Lewandowski's wages from their outgoings would only go so far and it would realistically require at least one big-money sale to facilitate signing the Guinea international.

Reports have recently indicated Barcelona officials are open to the possibility of cashing in on Dani Olmo.

ID:581657:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3883:
Written by
Darren Plant

Click here for more stories about Dani Olmo

Click here for more stories about Barcelona

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Dani Olmo Hansi Flick Robert Lewandowski Serhou Guirassy Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!